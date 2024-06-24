Off the news: DNA company offers to ID human remains

Mysteries attached to five sets of unidentified human remains found on Oahu over the past 24 years could be at least partially solved — by identifying the individuals who died — with DNA analysis that’s been offered as a gift to Honolulu’s Department of the Medical Examiner.

Othram, Inc., a DNA-testing company based in Texas that specializes in law-enforcement-related work, will analyze the remains if the Honolulu City Council accepts the $50,000 in-kind gift, as the medical examiner recommends. Police say at least one of the cases is a homicide, and one is female, but in other cases even the gender has not yet been determined.