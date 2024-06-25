Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A light, lemony combination

By New York Times

June 25, 2024 Last updated 3:12 p.m.

New York Times - Recipes

Traditionally, a Sgroppino is an Italian palate cleanser, though it’s equally as suitable served as a cocktail or dessert. Whatever time of day you choose to make this boozy, lemony combination, you’ll want to drink it quickly once it’s in front of you. The slushy, lightly fizzy texture comes from a combination of sorbet, vodka and prosecco — but, if you have another dry, light sparkling wine, that works well, too.

Sgroppino
Ingredients:
• 3 ounces (about 2 medium-size scoops) good-quality lemon sorbet (a scant 1/2 cup)
• 1/2 ounce vodka
• 1/2 ounce limoncello
• 2 ounces prosecco or sparkling wine
• Finely grated lemon zest, to finish

Directions:
In a small, chilled bowl, add the sorbet, vodka, limoncello and 1 ounce prosecco. Whisk gently just until smooth. Pour into a rocks or Nick and Nora glass (or any kind, really), preferably chilled, and top with remaining 1 ounce prosecco. Garnish with freshly grated lemon zest and serve immediately.
Total time: 8 minutes, makes 1 drink.

