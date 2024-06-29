Kilauea not erupting despite hundreds of small quakes, scientists say

Over 300 small earthquakes have shook Kilauea over the day but officials with the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stress that the volcano is not erupting.

The quakes have mostly been centered below Kilauea’s south caldera at depths of 1 to 1.8 miles, scientists said.

“This earthquake count is more than triple the rate of several days ago, reflecting a seismic swarm that began with (magnitude) 2.9 and M3.4 earthquakes in the afternoon of June 27,” they said in HVO’s update posted online just before 8 a.m. today. “Inflationary ground deformation continues around the summit, but rates have slowed over recent days.”

They said after a roughly nine-hour eruption on June 3, “magma has been repressurizing the storage system beneath Halemaumau and the south caldera region, activating earthquakes in the upper East Rift Zone and in the caldera south of Halemaumau.

“At this time, it is not possible to say whether this increase in activity will lead to an intrusion or an eruption in the near future, or simply continue as seismic unrest at depth.”

HVO scientists said “changes in the character and location of unrest can occur quickly, as can the potential for eruption, but there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time.”

The volcano alert level remains at advisory.