Las Vegas Advisor: After 3 decades, free Strip shuttle shutters

One of Las Vegas’ earliest traffic innovations has seen its last day. After three decades of shuttling riders between the Mirage and Treasure Island, the short — 1,000-foot, 90-second — free tram has discontinued service. The tram began running in 1993 when Treasure Island opened; at the time, both it and the Mirage were owned by the same company. It survived ownership changes at both casinos, but the writing was on the wall came when Hard Rock took over operations at the Mirage and announced the resort’s closure to facilitate the rebranding.

High-speed train: Brightline West, the proposed high-speed train between Southern California and Las Vegas that’s been 25 years in the making, held a ceremony last month to initiate construction on the line that’s now scheduled for completion in 2028. The trip is expected to take two hours on trains traveling at up to 200 mph … if it ever happens.

Line pass: The Bellagio has instituted a line-pass option for its buffet. You can book it in advance on the Bellagio website, but it will cost you; depending on the day, the passes will increase the buffet price by $20-$30.

Local Mexican: One of Las Vegas’ longest-­running Mexican restaurants has opened an outlet at Palace Station. The city’s first Lindo Michoacan opened in 1990, two more locations followed and now this first of the brand inside a casino is serving its oversized seafood cocktails and other Mexican specialties.

Question: Are the casinos putting on fireworks shows for the Fourth?

Answer: Unlike New Year’s Eve, the Las Vegas celebration for Independence Day is somewhat muted, but only in the sense that there isn’t a coordinated display from multiple Strip casinos. There’ll still be plenty going on in the sky, with shows emanating from Caesars Palace, the Plaza, Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, M Resort and several other noncasino entities around town.

