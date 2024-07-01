Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Firefighters douse early-morning house fire in Kahaluu

Firefighters extinguished a Kahaluu house fire that displaced four people early this morning.

Honolulu Fire Department officials said a 911 call at 3:11 a.m. reported the fire on Ahuimanu Road and HFD responded with nine units and about 34 personnel.

The first unit arrived at 3:20 a.m. and reported smoke and flames coming from the small, single-story home, HFD said in a summary of incident.

Firefighters searched the home and confirmed that no occupants were inside the structure.

The blaze was brought under control at 3:36 a.m. and extinguished at 4:05 a.m., HFD said.

The Red Cross was called to assist four adults needing their services, officials said.

HFD is investigating the cause of the fire and the estimated damage.

