HPD looking for 4 males who allegedly shot 15-year-old boy

The Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding four males wanted for the alleged Sunday morning shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Waianae.

On Sunday, at about 9:25 a.m., four unknown males pulled up in a car on a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl who were walking on Ala Akau Street. They then allegedly got out and chased the 15-year-old boy and the 16-year-old girl.

“One or more of the male suspects shot at the victim causing him to sustain multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a CrimeStoppers news release.

One round went in and out of the boy’s arm and fractured his elbow. A second shot went in and out of the boy’s calf.

The suspects fled “in a light gray Toyota Camry being driven by an unknown suspect,” according to police.

The 15-year-old was treated and transported in serious condition to an emergency room by city Emergency Medical Services technicians.

The first unknown male was seen shirtless, wearing blue shorts and brown shoes. The second male was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

The third male wanted by police had on a white shirt, black and white pants, a face mask, black and white shoes.

The fourth man wanted in connection with the attempted murder investigation was wearing a black hat, black shirt, black shorts and white shoes.

The vehicle they were allegedly in is described by police as a 1996-2001 Toyota Camry, light gray/green, four door sedan, with an unknown license plate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips App.