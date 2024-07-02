A simple yet delicious snack

This simple recipe from “Le Sud: Recipes From Provence-Alpes-Côte D’Azur” recalls mornings in Antibes, a charming seaside peninsula between Cannes and Nice. If you find yourself there, wandering the market on Cours Masséna, make your way to the cheese stall and order the tomette à l’huile, a round of bright white chèvre in olive oil. Or ask for the freshest chèvre and make it yourself, as in this recipe. With a baguette, your afternoon is set.

Pink Peppercorn-Marinated Goat Cheese

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more if needed

• 6 ounces fresh goat cheese (chèvre), either 1 (3-inch) round or a small log cut into rounds, sliced about 3/4-inch thick

• 1 tablespoon whole pink peppercorns

• 1 teaspoon dried herbes de Provence

Directions:

Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil to the bottom of a clean, sterilized wide-mouthed jar or a bowl just big enough to fit the cheese. Add the cheese to the jar and top with peppercorns and herbes de Provence. Pour the remaining olive oil over the top (it should cover the cheese completely; if it doesn’t, add more to cover).

Cover the jar and marinate for 2 hours at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator. The marinated goat cheese can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 1 week and brought to room temperature before serving. Serve the cheese in the oil, and use a baguette to make sure none of it gets left behind.

Total time: 10 minutes, plus at least 2 hours marinating, makes 1 (3-inch) round.