Beach park in Ewa to close for holiday to prevent illegal fireworks

Pu’uloa Beach Park in Ewa will close today starting at 8 p.m. and over the Fourth of July to reduce the launching of illegal fireworks, city officials said.

The park will reopen at 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation.

During this temporary closure, vehicular barriers will be installed to restrict parking, officials said. No events have been permitted at the park from today to Friday.

Additionally no overnight stays or permits have been issued for Ala Moana Regional Park this year, since no fireworks display is planned there for the holiday.

The park facilities will be available on a first-come, first-served basis during regular park hours from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m daily, city officials said.

“While there are no other changes to park rules for the holiday, DPR would like to encourage our amazing community of park users to mark this occasion with respect to your fellow park users and our natural environment,” Parks and Recreation officials said in a news release.

They reminded the public that no fireworks other than the permitted, professional displays are allowed at city parks.

City officials offered these tips to the public planning to celebrate the holiday at Oahu parks:

>> Enjoy music at reasonable levels, with consideration to other park users.

>> Dump used barbecue coals in designated pits, not at the base of a tree or in the sand. If a pit cannot be found, drench the coals with water, stir them up, and drench them again before throwing them away.

>> Throw trash away in rubbish bins, and do not dump or leave large items in the parks.

Pack out what you bring into the park, they said.