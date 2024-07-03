Viva Raw pet food recalled due to listeria contamination

The state Health Department is alerting residents of a recall of raw dog and cat food by Viva Raw LLC due to potential listeria contamination.

Viva Raw LLC of Hillsborough, N.C., on Monday voluntarily recalled five of its raw dog and cat food products manufactured under Lot 21244, and distributed as frozen, 1-pound bricks in clear vacuum packaging.

The five products, which were sold online, include:

>> Viva Turkey for Dogs Ground, 1 lb., no expiration

>> Viva Turkey for Dogs Chunked, 1 lb., no expiration

>> Viva Turkey for Cats, 1 lb., no expiration

>> Viva Pure Turkey, 1 lb., no expiration

>> Viva Beef & Turkey for Puppies, 1 lb., no expiration

No illnesses related to Lot 21244, to date, have been reported, according to the FDA.

The state Health Department recommends the following:

>> Do NOT feed the contaminated food to animals.

>> Do NOT touch the contaminated food with your bare hands. Use gloves or plastic bags to place the food in a zip-top bag, seal it, and throw it away.

>> Double check the lot numbers on your products. The numbers should be stamped on the front and back of the plastic pouch, in purple ink.

>> Dispose of the products completely, ensuring they are inaccessible to children, pets, and wildlife.

>> Sanitize all areas that may have come into contact with the contaminated product.

>> Thoroughly wash your hands after handling food or having contact with your pet.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pets, as well as in young children and those with weakened immune systems. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

People can become exposed to listeria through handling the contaminated products, having contact with pets that have eaten the contaminated products, and/or contact with surfaces that have touched contaminated food, such as bowls, utensils, or countertops.

Symptoms in infected pets include mild to severe diarrhea and nervous, muscular and respiratory signs, but some may have none.

Human symptoms such as fever, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated foods, but can start earlier or later.

People with pets that have symptoms of listeria after eating recalled products should contact their veterinarians. People with symptoms of listeria after contact with recalled products should contact their health care providers.

Consumers can contact Viva Raw LLC at at 919-371-8882 during business hours Monday to Friday or via email at info@vivarawpets.com.