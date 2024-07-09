A fluffy, indulgent, no-bake cheesecake

Both cloudlike and rich, this no-bake cheesecake relies on cream cheese for structure and whipped cream for lightness. To keep the recipe as streamlined as possible, the pistachio flavor comes from melted ice cream, plus some chopped pistachios in the crust for a crunchy, nutty pop. The brand of ice cream you use makes a huge difference: The more like real pistachios it tastes, the better the cheesecake. (Some brands of pistachio use extracts and flavorings instead of actual pistachio nuts; check the ingredients before buying.) You can make the cheesecake up to 5 days in advance and keep it in the fridge until ready to top with raspberries and serve.

Easy No-Bake Pistachio Cheesecake

Ingredients for the crust:

• 2 cups/200 grams graham cracker crumbs

• 2 tablespoons light or dark brown sugar

• 1/3 cup/55 grams finely chopped pistachios, more for garnish if you like

• 1/2 cup/113 grams unsalted butter, melted

• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

Ingredients for the filling:

• 1 pound/454 grams cream cheese (2 8-ounce packages), at room temperature

• 3 tablespoons granulated sugar

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 3/4 teaspoon almond extract

• 1/4 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, to taste

• 1/2 pint pistachio ice cream, melted (1 cup/237 milliliters)

• 1/2 cup/118 milliliters heavy cream

• Fresh raspberries, for garnish

Directions:

Make the crust: In a small bowl, stir together graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, pistachios, melted butter and salt. Transfer mixture into a 7- or 8-inch springform pan. Press the crumbs into the bottom and all the way up the sides of the pan, using a measuring cup or flat-bottomed glass to create an even layer. Refrigerate until needed.

Make the filling: Using an electric mixer, beat together cream cheese, sugar, vanilla and almond extracts, and salt until smooth, 1 to 3 minutes (or longer if your cream cheese was still a bit cold). Scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Add the melted ice cream and beat on low speed until no lumps remain. Transfer the cream cheese mixture to a large clean bowl and switch stand mixer to whisk attachment.

Add heavy cream to the bowl you used for the cream cheese mixture and whip cream to stiff peaks. Fold the whipped cream gently into the cream cheese mixture until just combined. Transfer filling into the prepared crust and spread into an even layer. Cover with plastic and refrigerate until the filling is firm and cold, about 4 to 6 hours, or overnight.

When ready to serve, remove the springform collar or serve directly from the pan. Top with a pile of fresh raspberries in the center and chopped pistachios around the top edge, if you like.

Total time: 5 to 7 hours, makes 1 (9-inch) cheesecake.