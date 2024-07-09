Missing man’s body found in Ocean View

The body of a missing 51-year-old man has been found partially buried in a vacant lot in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision.

The body was positively identified Wednesday as that of Adam Santos, whose next of kin has been notified.

Hawaii County police said in a news release that they have opened an unattended death investigation after the discovery was made at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

An anonymous source told police he or she believed there was someone dead and partially buried on a vacant lot in Ocean View, police said. The person referred to an earlier missing- person report in the area of Tiki Lane in the HOVE subdivision, and told police the body might be that of the victim and provided police with specific directions to get to the location.

Kau patrol officers were notified and conducted checks at the vacant lot on the 92-9200 block of Tiki Lane.

They found the body of a deceased man lying facedown and covered with dirt and rocks, police said.

Detectives responded and uncovered the man’s body and discovered severe injuries to his head.

The body matches the description of Adam Santos, who was reported missing June 30.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hawaii Police Department’s non­emergency number at 808-935-3311 or contact Detective Donovan Kohara at 808-960-3118 or email donovan.kohara@hawaii county.gov.