Editorial: Act on necessary fire disaster laws

The Aug. 8 wildfire tragedy that befell Lahaina, Maui and the entire state is so immense that recovery will be years, even decades, in the making. But from the ashes, lessons must be learned now, in the interest of preventing anything of that magnitude from happening again.

Overall, the newly minted state budget contains more than $200 million in general funds to be deposited into the Major Disaster Fund to support Maui wildfire recovery efforts. Additionally, from a bevy of proposals considered by the 2024 Legislature, many have just become law. So as Hawaii’s summer season heats up and wild brush gets drier, government officials must work with urgency to implement the new fire prevention tools. Among these:

>> Senate Bill 2085 (now Act 209)creates an Office of the Fire Marshal, with the marshal tasked with coordinating statewide fire protection efforts, proposing fire code amendments and overseeing fire safety training and certification. The hope is that heightened awareness of fire conditions statewide and enhanced sharing of best practices across counties will go a long way. Frankly, they must — as science shows that climate change is causing summers to get more combustible, with wildfires growing more intense and destructive.

“It’s a new era where fires and fire safety is going to be central to what governments all across the country do,” Gov. Josh Green said during a bills-signing ceremony on Friday.

>> Today’s new era also includes the advent of artificial intelligence — so it makes sense that SB 2284 (Act 200) gives the University of Hawaii two years to develop a statewide wildfire forecast system using AI. With $1 million allocated, it’ll be intriguing to see what revolutionary technology and climate-data expertise will yield toward a proactive early-detection system.

>> To curb the threat of illegal fireworks igniting brushfires, House Bill 2193 (Act 208) authorizes law enforcement and fire officers to conduct inspections of premises for potential fireworks violations. It also requires licensees to keep detailed records and report any suspected theft or fraud involving fireworks, to ensure accountability.

>> Post-Aug. 8, fraudsters out to make a quick buck compounded the disaster for many; such unctuous behavior deserves stiff penalties. SB 2693 (Act 211) now makes charitable fraud during a state of emergency a criminal offense, defined as using deceptive practices, misrepresentation or misuse of contributions solicited for disaster victims. Charges could rise up to a Class C felony if the value of contributions or attempt for contributions is between $750 and $20,000, and up to a Class B felony if those values reach $20,000 or more. A Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000.

>> HB 2107 (Act 210) directs the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to improve access to emergency alerts and other crisis communications for those with limited English. This law recognizes the disproportionate disaster-related risks and perils to those who can’t understand English-language evacuation orders and have challenges accessing emergency relief information; such was the case in Lahaina, which had a large immigrant population.

That last bill about crisis communications reminds that many serious questions remain unanswered about Maui County’s emergency actions during the Aug. 8 disaster. For instance, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) investigation into the cause and origin of the Lahaina wildfire has sparked some confusion, with perceived foot-dragging over its release by the Maui Fire Department. On Wednesday, MFD and ATF jointly clarified that ATF’s report is being finalized and will be attached to MFD’s own cause and origin report. The agencies underscored “the importance of sharing this information with the public.” That’s vital, of course — but a sense of urgency must prevail, on this and other wildfire-prevention actions.