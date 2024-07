Last December, University of Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager threw an err ball.

At the urging of advisers, Schager applied for the NCAA transfer portal.

But even before receiving slotback Pofele Ashlock’s heart-tugging picture of both players celebrating a touchdown, Schager already had changed his mind. Turning down three scholarship and accompanying NIL offers, Schager rescinded his intent to transfer.

“I was only in the portal for three or four days,” said Schager, who missed the strong relationship with the UH coaches and teammates.

Chang said the Warriors’ run-and-shoot offense was not a factor. “He could have gone to any type of offense,” Chang said. “I really think it was about finishing what he started. … And the boys recruit the boys. The bond they build is special. That’s what makes this place special.”

While head coach Chang welcomed Schager’s return, he needed approval from team leaders.

“What people don’t understand, his brothers had to accept him back,” Chang said. “It wasn’t a call I made. It was his brothers saying, ‘OK, you’re going to have to earn our respect back.’”

The players approved. On Christmas Eve, two weeks after the request for reinstatement, Chang announced Schager’s return.

“He knew what he needed to do,” safety Peter Manuma said. “He knew he had to earn everybody’s trust and respect again. … He took it good. He came back. He’s still a leader to us. Everybody is good with him.”

Schager retained the No. 1 quarterback’s job during spring training. He is among the leaders in player-run practices during the offseason.

He also has embraced local customs. He flashes the shaka sign when he changes lanes. As a counselor for the Manning Passing Academy camp last month in Louisiana, he removed his shoes before entering his dorm.

“They asked me, ‘what are you doing?’” Schager said, smiling. “I always take off my shoes before I go into a house now.”

Schager also is becoming comfortable with the run-and-shoot, his third offensive system since joining the Warriors in 2001. The scheme requires deft footwork, a strong arm and the ability to quickly decipher defensive coverages.

“Zero,” Schager said of his familiarity of the four-wide offense as a Highland Park High senior. “I didn’t know what the run-and-shoot was at the time. There’s been a lot of maturity through the years, just learning different offenses and going through it all.”

As a freshman in 2021, the Warriors played in front of empty stands because of the pandemic. His father traveled from Texas for Schager’s first career start. Denied entrance to the Ching Complex, Scott Schager watched the telecast from a Waikiki hotel. After quarterback Chevan Cordeiro opted to transfer following the 2021 regular season, Schager was set to start in the Hawaii Bowl. But the bowl was canceled because the Warriors did not have enough available players. “It was a weird situation my freshman year,” Schager said.

Last year, Chang installed elements of the run-and-shoot. Chang, who calls the offensive plays, has led the quarterbacks’ room.

“He’ll show us his film, from back in the day, some black and white stuff on there,” Schager said. “He played at a very high level. I’m just trying to get to that level. And just having that relationship with him has been awesome. And continuing to ask him questions about things on and off the field.”

Schager, who can back squat 450 pounds, has altered his workouts to improve his footwork and upper-body flexibility.

Chang has helped Schager navigate the pressures and expectations that come with being UH’s starting quarterback.

“The fans are great,” Schager said. “It’s been awesome to be a part of it. They want to win. I get that. Some times they’re going to be critical until we win. That makes sense. Once we start to win, they’ll be happy.“

Schager also exchanges tips with his girlfriend Kate Lang, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s setter. “I think we can relate to each other from experiences off our sports,” Schager said. “Talking to each other about that has been really cool.”