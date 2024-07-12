Maui Crater Road wildfire 70% contained

Maui County officials reported as of this morning that the Crater Road fire is 70% contained at 355 acres.

The Maui Fire Department stated that the smoke visible from miles away is due to hot spots in a eucalyptus grove on the mauka flank that intensified slightly overnight. The department also said it is not a cause for concern, as many resources are responding to the fire.

The fire’s forward progress remains halted, but the acreage might change due to the eucalyptus grove.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported from the fire, which is located at about the 7,000-foot elevation.

In response to the fires, five MFD fire crews, Air One, Air Two, one Blackhawk, one Chinook, two tankers, five dozers, 10 National Parks personnel, and a 27-person state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife wildland crew have been deployed. MFD is working with forestry and parks to cool the tree line.

The Crater Road fire is far uphill from the County Department of Water Supply system, and there are no concerns over the safety of Upcountry drinking water, according to County Water Supply Director John Stufflebean. However, DWS is prepared to respond if the system is threatened.

Crater Road and Haleakala National Park remain closed until further notice.