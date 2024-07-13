Biden on Trump shooting: ‘No place for this kind of violence’

President Joe Biden denounced the violence that took place at one of former President Donald Trump’s campaign rallies in Pennsylvania Saturday.

In a news conference from Delaware, Biden called the incident, in which Trump was injured and an attendee killed by gunfire, “sick.” In an earlier statement, Biden said “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Law enforcement officials say the shooter was outside the Trump rally and was killed by U.S. Secret Service. At least one other bystander has been confirmed dead, and two more are critically injured. It is being investigated as an attempted assassination of an ex-president.

Biden said he was awaiting more information from authorities and declined to comment on the motive behind the apparent shooting. When asked if he thought it was an assassination attempt, Biden told reporters, “I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts.”

Following what sounded like gunshots, Secret Service agents surrounded Trump on the ground and escorted him off stage. He grabbed his ear, which looked like it was bleeding.

Minutes later, Trump’s campaign said the former president is “fine” and “being checked out at a local medical facility.”

The Biden campaign announced it would be working to suspend all television advertisements and other campaign messaging “as quickly as possible.”

Biden said he had not yet spoken to Trump, who was with his doctors at the time, but that Trump was “doing well.” Biden said he hoped to speak with Trump soon.

”The bottom line is, the Trump rally is a rally that should have been able to be conducted peacefully (and) without any problems,” Biden said. “But the idea – the idea – that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it, everybody.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said, in a post on X, that she was praying for all those impacted and injured.

“Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence,” she wrote.

Former President Barack Obama also decried the action and encouraged civility and respect.

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” Obama wrote in a post on X, former known as Twitter.

In a statement, The Carter Center, founded by former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter, urged peace during political gatherings.

“The Carter Center condemns the violence that took place at former President Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania. While we don’t know all the facts, we do know that all Americans should be able to gather peaceably without fear of violence. Our thoughts are with President Trump and all those affected by this horrific act, and we call on all Americans to embrace civility in our democratic process.”

In addition, former President George W. Bush released a statement condemning the attack and praising the security response.

“Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life. And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response,” he said.

Former President Bill Clinton rebuked the incident as well.

“Violence has no place in America, especially in our political process. Hillary and I are thankful that President Trump is safe, heartbroken for all those affected by the attack at today’s rally in Pennsylvania, and grateful for the swift action of the U.S. Secret Service.”

———

