Hawaii leaders denounce violence after assassination attempt

Hawaii Republicans and Democrats alike condemned today’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Donald Trump, his family, and the entire country during this difficult time,” Tamara McKay, chair of the Hawaii Republican Party, said in a statement. “This senseless act of violence is a stark reminder that we, as Americans, must reject such actions and uphold our values of respect and civility. Our country is built on the principles of democracy and peaceful discourse.”

Trump was grazed in the air by a bullet but was doing “fine,” a spokesperson said.

McKay is in Milwaukee with the party’s delegation to next week’s Republican National Convention.

“Seeing Donald Trump raise his fist to signal that he is okay was a powerful message of resilience and hope, reinforcing that our nation can endure and overcome adversity,” she said. “Regardless of party affiliation, we must send a clear and unequivocal message that violence is never the answer.”

A rally attendee and the suspected gunman were killed and two other spectators were critically injured, according to the Secret Service.

U.S. Rep Ed Case, a Democrat, said “Our hearts go out to the innocent lost and we pray for President Trump and the others wounded. Violence must not be the answer. Voters, not guns, must decide elections.”

Fellow Democrat and U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda said in a statement, “Sending out my deep condolences to those affected by today’s tragic incident, and prayers of recovery and safety to everyone impacted. … Our democracy must be grounded in civil discourse, mutual respect, and most of all aloha. These kinds of horrific acts only serve to silence and instill fear, and do not reflect the values of our country. We are better than this, and we must come together to reject all violence.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement, “I am horrified and saddened by the news of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump today. Such acts of violence have no place in our society, and we must stand united against them.

“In moments like these, it is crucial for us to come together as a community and reject all forms of violence. Let us stand in solidarity, offering support and compassion to those affected by this tragedy, and work tirelessly to ensure such acts do not define our future.”