Search resumes for 2 missing in helicopter crash off Na Pali Coast

Search and rescue operations resumed today for two people reported missing following a tour helicopter crash off Kauai’s Na Pali Coast last week.

The helicopter operated by Alii Kauai Air Tours and Charters crashed in waters about a quarter mile offshore fronting the Hanakoa Valley on Thursday. There were three people aboard. One person was recovered and confirmed dead. Their identities have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

According to a preliminary report, Kauai police dispatch received a call at approximately 1:20 p.m. Thursday from hikers along the Kalalau Trail who reportedly witnessed a helicopter crashed into the water.

On Saturday, multiple agencies searched for the two people reported missing. Personnel involved in the search include the United States Coast Guard, Kauai Fire Department, Kauai Police Department, Ocean Safety Bureau, Kauai Emergency Management Agency, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Hawaii National Guard. The search was paused at sundown.

A temporary FAA flight restriction for the search area is in place.

Volunteers with the grief counseling service Life’s Bridges offered support.