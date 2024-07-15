Exhausted hiker, 30s, airlifted from Makaha ridgeline

Honolulu firefighters this morning airlifted a hiker in distress from a ridgeline in Makaha.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. today for a hiker who was yelling for help above Alahele Street in Makaha. Eight units with 22 personnel responded.

The first unit arrived in about 15 minutes and began ascending the mountainside by foot, while a second unit secured a nearby landing zone.

HFD said a man in his 30s was unable to descend the ridgeline due to exhaustion and dehydration.

Firefighters performed basic life support and treatment on the hiker, and HFD’s Air 1 helicopter transported him to a nearby landing zone at 9:12 a.m., where medical care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services.

At about 9:16 a.m., HFD also responded to a hiker in distress at the Diamond Head Summit Trail. HFD also airlifted that patient to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to EMS.

HFD reminds hikers to choose trails suitable for their fitness level and hiking capabilities and to be practical and realistic. Hikers should also remember to stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion, disorientation and muscle cramps.