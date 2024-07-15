Honolulu Star-Advertiser

High surf advisory for south shores in effect through Tuesday

STAR-ADVERTISER FILE A bodysurfer catches a wave at Point Panic. A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian isles remains in place through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A high surf advisory has been issued for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian isles remains in place through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says a large, long-period south swell is expected to peak this morning, boosting surf to 8 to 12 feet along south-facing shores.

During the advisory, officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents along south shores, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said the advisory. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

The swell is expected to gradually decline Tuesday through Friday.

Forecasters say rough east shore surf, meanwhile, will remain slightly above the July average into Monday.

Surf along east-facing shores is expected to decline from 5 to 7 feet today o 4 to 6 feet Tuesday morning.

Surf along west-facing shores is expected to decline from 6 to 8 feet today to 4 to 6 feet Tuesday morning.

Surf along north-facing shores is flat, at 0 to 2 feet today and Tuesday. No significant source of northerly swell is due this week, forecasters said.

