Maryknoll’s Jacob Remily hears name called on Day 3 of MLB Draft

By Billy Hull

Today

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 1 Maryknoll’s Jacob Remily is the first Spartan ever selected in the MLB Draft right out of high school.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / APRIL 1

Maryknoll’s Jacob Remily achieved a first for a Spartans baseball player when he was selected in the 16th round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Cleveland Guardians today.

Remily, a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher, was taken with the 475th overall pick, becoming the first Maryknoll player to be selected in the MLB Draft right out of high school.

He’s just the second Spartans player to be drafted all-time following Jordan Kurokawa, who was picked in the 28th round of the 2016 draft after playing at Hawaii-Hilo.

Remily, who signed with San Jose State, struck out 26 batters in 29 1/3 innings this season for Maryknoll. He also hit .265 with two doubles, a homer and 10 RBIs in 49 at-bats.

Remily is one of three Hawaii high school graduates picked in the draft this year and first taken before going to college.

Saint Louis alum Caleb Lomavita was taken with the 39th overall pick by the Washington Nationals on Sunday after playing three seasons at Cal.

Mid-Pacific graduate Kodey Shojinaga was drafted in the sixth round by the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday after playing two years at Kansas.

The draft concluded with no players from the University of Hawaii selected for the first time since 2016.

