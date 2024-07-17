Kapaa Bypass fire sparked by improper use of solar PV panel

Kauai County fire officials have determined the fire that broke out near Kapaa Bypass Road Tuesday was caused by the improper use of a solar PV panel connected to a car battery.

The Kapaa Bypass Road fire has been classified as accidental.

“Our first responders did an excellent job keeping this fire from quickly spreading out of control, and we are grateful for their diligence to protect our community,” said Kauai Fire Chief Michael Gibson in a news release. “This fire was completely preventable and we urge everyone to follow fire safety measures especially during these drier summer conditions.”

No injuries were reported, and no structures were threatened.

The 10-acre Kapaa fire on the east side of Kauai was reported at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, just about 24 hours after the one in West Kauai, which scorched an estimated 1,100 acres between Hanapepe and Kaumakani on Monday.

The cause of the West Kauai wildfire remains under investigation.

Firefighters were dispatched to Kapaa after initial reports of heavy smoke near the roundabout. Upon arrival, they found about 75-by-75-feet of guinea grass and haole koa trees on fire.

The on-duty battalion chief, along with firefighters from two stations responded, with Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters and support from county departments, the state Department of Transportation and the Hawaii National Guard.

Police closed the Kapaa Bypass Road and a portion of Olohena Road for approximately three hours.

By 2:30 p.m. the fire was under control and shortly before 3:30 p.m., it was fully extinguished, leaving about 10 acres of land scorched, officials said.

The Kauai Fire Department offers the following fire prevention tips:

>> Remove dead vegetation and other flammable materials, especially within the first 5 feet of the home.

>> Invasive grasses such as guinea grass and koa haole overgrow when unmanaged, creating a significant fire hazard. Weed them often and consider replanting with low-lying, drought–tolerant, native ground cover.

>> Remove flammable materials from decks, porches, lanai, and underneath the house. Common flammables include scrap wood, firewood, and combustible furniture.

>> Keep your lawn hydrated and shorter than 4 inches tall around the home. Do not mow in the day’s heat or when the wind blows; never mow in dry vegetation.

>> Have an escape route to a clear area safe from rapid-fire spread.

>> Report any possible fires – including signs of smoke or flames – by calling Kauai Police Department Dispatch at 808-241-1711 or 911 if it is an emergency.

For more tips to prevent wildfires, visit Kauai.gov/fire.