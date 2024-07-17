Second fire on Kauai is contained; Maui blaze remains at 80%

A brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon off Kapaa Bypass Road was contained shortly afterward, according to Kauai County officials.

Kauai Fire Department crews were dispatched to the scene at about 12:15 p.m. Although the fire was contained, crews remained on-scene to monitor hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

The second brush fire broke out on the heels of an earlier one that burned an estimated 1,100 acres Monday between Hanapepe and Kaumakani in West Kauai. That one had been reported shortly before noon Monday west of Moi Road.

County officials declared just before midnight Monday that the fire was 100% contained, with no homes destroyed or injuries reported. Firefighters had maintained a fire watch overnight and installed N5 sensors to detect flare-ups.

Only one structure — a shed with no homes attached — was said to be destroyed at Kaumakani Camp.

In the latest brush fire, Kauai police closed off Kapaa Bypass Road at both north and south entrances at Kuhio Highway while firefighting efforts were ongoing, but reopened it as of 3:20 p.m. today.

A section of Olohena Road was also closed earlier Tuesday, but also reopened as of 3:20 p.m.

It was unclear how many acres were affected by the latest brush fire.

Firefighters with the Kaiakea, Kapaa and Lihue fire stations responded, along with KFD’s Tanker 1, Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters, and the on-duty battalion chief.

KFD also received support from the state Department of Transportation, the Department of Public Works and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Kauai Emergency Management Agency personnel also supported the response.

Officials said the investigation of the origins and causes for both brush fires is ongoing.

Kauai Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami issued a statement thanking first responders and partner agencies for their efforts in responding to the Hanapepe-Kaumakani fire.

“This fire came dangerously close to residential neighborhoods and it was only because of the efforts of our first responders and partner agencies that we were successful in protecting life and property,” he said. “Our island is blessed to have a team who care deeply about the safety and well-being of our people, including our state and county emergency personnel, first responders, community partners, and our partners at PMRF who are always willing to assist when we are in need.

“I am incredibly grateful for everyone’s collective efforts, the assistance of Acting Governor Sylvia Luke and her team, and reminded once again of the strength, generosity, and commitment of our close-knit community.”

Kauai Fire Department Chief Michael Gibson also offered his thanks in a statement.

“Words cannot express the gratitude of our firefighters and partners who worked quickly and diligently during this wildfire incident,” Gibson said. “Because of their quick action and tireless ongoing efforts, our community was kept safe and informed throughout this response.”

Meanwhile, the Maui Fire Department said the Crater Road fire containment remained at 80% and 574 acres, with no fire growth, as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

Maui County officials said helicopters are still making water drops on hot spots and in steep, inaccessible areas. Air assets also transported personnel and equipment into areas with limited access, and that bulldozers continue to reinforce containment lines.

Firefighting crews from MFD, the state Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the National Park Service, along with Haleakala Ranch personnel, are patrolling the perimeter to address hot spots, with help from three tankers shuttling water.

Additionally, officials said remote N5 sensors are being deployed to aid in monitoring crucial areas.

County Water Supply Director John Stufflebean said there were no concerns over the safety of Upcountry drinking water at this time.

Crater Road and Haleakala National Park remain closed until further notice.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources at 5 a.m. Tuesday reopened the Kula Forest Reserve, along with all Na Ala Hele Trails in it. DLNR encourages all visitors “to use extreme caution to avoid sparking any new fires.”