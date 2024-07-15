Kauai firefighters battling 28-acre brushfire in Hanapepe

Kauai County officials say firefighters and private landowners are currently battling a brushfire estimated at 28 acres in Hanapepe.

Police dispatch received a report of the brushfire west of Moi Road shortly before noon today.

There are no reports of threats to housing or road closures at this time, officials said. The fire is moving west, away from the residential neighborhood.

The Kauai Fire Department has mobilized firefighters from the Hanapepe, Kalaheo, and Waimea fire stations, along with Tanker 1 and the Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters.

The Department of Public Works has also responded and is getting assistance from a Gay and Robinson water tanker and a dozer from a private contractor.

Officials advise area residents to monitor local media for updates.