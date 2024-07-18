Man, 34, gets life plus 20 years for murder, arson in Pearl City

Circuit Judge Kevin Souza sentenced Scott DeAngelo to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the February 2022 shooting death of his 33-year-old roommate and an additional 20 years for setting fire to the Pearl City apartment they shared.

The sentences will run concurrently and not consecutively as Deputy Prosecutor Kyle Mesa had asked the court to do to protect the public.

Souza said the life sentence means he will serve time for a “very long time.”

A jury found DeAngelo, a 34-year-old mechanic, guilty on April 12 of second-degree murder in the death of Demond Cox, an engineer and businessman, and first-degree arson.

DeAngelo fatally shot Cox, set the apartment on fire and fled by jumping from the window of the fourth-floor unit. Despite his injuries, he then fled in Cox’s car.

DeAngelo, who was subletting a portion of Cox’s rented apartment in Pearl City town on Lehua Avenue, refused to leave despite advance notice by Cox to end their arrangement.

Souza heard from Cox’s mother and younger sisters via Zoom, who said he was a role model, served as a father figure and was much loved by his family. They asked the judge to sentence him for as long as possible.

DeAngelo told the court he will appeal the verdict.