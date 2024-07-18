Oahu’s Aloun Farms to acquire Kauai Shrimp in Kekeha

Aloun Farms, one of Oahu’s largest family-run farms, is acquiring Kauai Shrimp in Kekaha, saving 31 local jobs.

The two companies announced the acquisition today, which is expected to close on Oct. 1, pending approval of Kauai Shrimp’s lessors.

Kauai Shrimp produces more than half a million pounds of premium Pacific White Leg shrimp annually on 238 acres in Kekaha, the company said, using no chemicals or antibiotics. The shrimp are shipped worldwide but are grown, harvested, processed, and packaged on the Garden Isle.

“Our roots on Kauai are strong, as are the roots of our team members,” said Grant Kunishima, Kauai Shrimp’s general manager, in a news release. “The values of our community are reflected in our team, and Aloun Farms is a local company that shares those values. Aloun Farms has been giving back to our community long before this acquisition, donating countless pounds of fresh local produce through our Kekaha Agriculture Association, our local food bank, and other organizations to support our Kauai families. We are proud to join the Aloun ohana.”

Aloun Farms first started in 1977 on five acres of leased land in Lualualei Valley, but has since expanded production to 2,500 acres. The farm supplies many of Hawaii’s largest wholesalers and retail outlets with fresh produce.

“My father Aloun Sou committed our family farm to reducing Hawaii’s dependence on imported food, and I am humbled to welcome Kauai Shrimp into our family business to diversify our efforts to further his commitment,” said Alec Sou, President and CEO of Aloun Farms, in a statement.

With the acquisition of Kauai Shrimp, Aloun Farms says it will be able to broaden its range of fresh produce offerings statewide. Aloun Farms will also be looking into the potential cultivation of other aquaculture species on unused land on the Kauai farm.

As part of the acquisition, Aloun Farms committed to retaining Kauai Shrimp’s 31 employees.