Letter: U.S. ethos is far adrift, way of life under threat

Many of us are probably not aware how far this country has veered from its historical stances on human rights, law and order, and justice for all. This has happened before; the most memorable resulted in the Civil War. A similar misstep could devastate our way of life.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump mocks our government while embracing the very dictators who have deep disdain for the U.S. He has declared that he would do what it takes to be a dictator and has started that effort. He strategically placed his key supporters to change our rule of law. It’s amazing that a documented liar, law breaker, narcissist and con artist can gather so much unflinching support. Democrats should do likewise and stop demanding Joe Biden to step down and fully get behind the only candidate with real integrity and a true policy.

Thomas Rude Sr.

Mililani

