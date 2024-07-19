2024 Election: BONIFACIO, Domineque E.P.

Name on ballot:

BONIFACIO, Domineque E.P.

Running for:

State House – District 35

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

sites.google.com/view/elect-domineque-bonifacio/home

Current occupation:

Student

Age:

21

Previous job history:

Restaurant Server; DOE 89-Day Hire OTM (Office of Talent Management)

Previous elected office, if any:

N/A

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I have had experience through high school from being honored to serve my class as their Vice-President and President in the Student Council during my four years. Learning about leadership and what it means to lead. I’ve learned that the best way to lead is with compassion and heart.

Although young and not as much experience as the other candidates. I can guarantee that when tough decisions are on the table, I will choose which is best for my community.

Along with the most important tool I have, which is to always listen. I will always have an open door to hear what my community thinks about bills being proposed and will make my decisions based on what they want. If elected, I would be there to serve the people, not myself. I am there for my community and state.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

Walking around our district and talking to residents residing here and winding it down to one of the many issues that we are facing whether big or small. One thing that I can say for certain that has become a rising issue is our outdated infrastructure. This includes the recent power outages caused by older power lines/power grids that have been affecting our residents every couple of weeks.

I want to improve our infrastructure as a whole, working with our county officials and HECO to bring the latest to our side of the island. Another idea I have been thinking of to improve infrastructure is to include better-lit bus stops. This will also help to improve safety for bus riders.

I would also like to upgrade our street lights to up-to-date LED lighting. This will help provide better lighting at night and the early morning, thus improving the safety and vibe of our community.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

I want to create more programs for residents to be able to use. Programs for those struggling, finding a way to eliminate the need for working individuals having to work more than one job every day. Finding a way for residents to have a good and decent paying job with or without a degree from college. I believe our residents should be able to live decently without the worry of paying a bill or putting food on the table. Many of our neighbors, kupuna, keiki, and youth of our state are struggling with these issues, I want this to be addressed.

Our residents must and always come first before any other issue.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

N/A

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Although tourism has definitely been the economic powerhouse for Hawaii. I still believe that we must find other sources of income for the economy besides tourism and even ones that match the amount tourism brings to our economy.

If we take a look into the near future and beyond, and this is my opinion, I believe that tourism will not last forever and will slowly but surely decrease someday. Which is why we must have alternatives in place in case this does become reality. The Covid pandemic halted our tourism industry for a good portion of time and took a large chunk out of our economy. Having alternatives will help our economy stay afloat even when nation/world events have an effect on our state.

We could look more into agriculture. Finding ways to better support and grow our local farmers and small businesses to produce and increase agriculture here in Hawaii, allowing us to export goods to perhaps the mainland or beyond to other nations. And in return benefiting local businesses that may even be having a hard time with the current economy and cost of living.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

I want to create communities in our islands. Communities that are filled with all affordable housing. Not condos, not so called affordable housing where just a fraction of units are actually affordable. But full of all affordable housing that local residents may apply for. For the working individual/family to be able to live and thrive on without no worries of the next rent to come.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

It is widely known and I have personally seen that our public education here is certainly out of date and needs to brought to modern times, it is true. We need to bring our public education forward for today and the future.

We need to look fully into our curriculums, what classes should be required, listen to our teachers and what they have seen in our keiki. Finding better programs/classes/needs that our students may need now more than ever. And most importantly, listen to our keiki and what they want to see in their classes and schools.

I believe in better preparing our keiki for the future, teaching them the basic tools in life that they can use for their benefit after leaving school. Leaving confidently with the tools necessary to find a decent job to start their life journeys on. Instead of just focusing on the same core classes that we focus on, we should integrate new classes/lessons to be taught in our public education that will be useful for our keiki after leaving high school.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

I believe a new stadium here in our islands would be beneficial for Hawaii’s economy in the long run. But I would only go forward if we are confident that we can pay for it and can get it done in the timeline that would be proposed.

I want to make sure that our taxpayers money are being put to good use. And that this stadium is meaningful not just for out of state performers and individuals but useful and meaningful to our residents too, that should be a priority. Finding ways to help our local businesses/residents to take part and make use of a future stadium.

Simple as that.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

I do not support term limits for state legislators. I know many will disagree with my opinion but when thinking about it, this is the very reason we have the power of the vote.

Residents may also approve greatly of certain legislators, that they would want to see them stay longer if their communities really are improving, so a term limit would decrease the potential that a legislator could have if they are given the right to serve as long as their constituents approve of their performance.

I propose there are better alternatives out there. For one, I believe we need to do a better job educating the public and our keiki about the vote and our rights as citizens, this would allow people to understand why it’s important and the vast impact it can have for our communities.

Another idea is reforming the process we have altogether. For example, ranked choice voting, basically allowing all the candidates a chance and in turn becoming a more fair election. We could also once again look more into campaign reform initiatives.

We must find ways to change the system that we have now, fixing the loopholes that may be in place currently.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

I am a high believer in the press, having more allowance for the press to look into our government and how it functions and what our taxpayers money are being spent on is all the best of an ever growing democracy. We should have everything that is spent disclosed for public view.

In the long run, overall, I think we should look more into meaningful reform in our elections. For example, ranked choice voting is something I think we could look more into and possibly integrate into our elections someday.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Advocating and helping our residents is my number one priority. Always listening to ideas and concerns my community may have and address these issues. Every voice matters, not just the few, not just the party.

My main goal though is to finally decrease the cost of living here in Hawaii. Relieving the burden of our working residents/families. Being free from worry of either paying the bill or putting food on the table.

Our residents come first, always.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I may a lesser known candidate, a young candidate, a new candidate.

But if there is anything I can guarantee, I can say that I will always listen to my community. They are and would be my closest advisors. For if elected; I am merely as labeled, a ‘public servant’. I serve the people, nothing more. Not special interests, not the party, but the people alone. I will voice for them, and I will do what is best for them. That, is what I can promise.

Keep an open mind and always consider; “Are you, being listened to?”