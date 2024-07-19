2024 Election: Choon James

Name on ballot:

Choon James

Running for:

Honolulu mayor

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

www.votechoon.com

Current occupation:

Residential Real Estate Broker, Organic Farmer

Age:

66

Previous job history:

Residential Real Estate Broker for over 30 years. Student waitress, janitor, and grounds crew.

Previous elected office, if any:

Elected Community Association President. VOLUNTEER:Oahu General Plan Working Group; Hawaii2050 Working Group; Koolauloa Sustainable Communities Advisory Planning Committee; Hospital board member; Defend Oahu Coalition–Keep the Country Country; Laniloa Point Community Association, president; Laie Community Association Board; BYU-Hawaii Alumni Association, president; BYU-Provo Alumni Board; Save Oahu Farmlands Alliance; Redhill Water Alliance; Hawaii’s Thousand Friends; Sierra Club; Amnesty International Freedom, writer; Olelo Community Media; pro bono real estate advisor; Immigrants Volunteer Tutor.

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Oahu.

My 20 years as citizen advocate for good governance at Honolulu Hale shows a consistent commitment to our island home. I notice what’s happening to your hard-earn money.

My 34-year as a successful small businesswoman require that I solve challenges and obstacles promptly and fairly. I mitigate all the issues at hand to bring about agreed-upon solutions. Our industry standard requires a 100% consensus with full disclosure, transparency, and fairness with all affected parties. I’ve worked with billions of dollars through the years. We respect and keep personal transactions in full confidence.

I recognize it’s the 10,000 hardworking employees who keep Honolulu in operation. The Mayor does not do the real work; the Mayor sets the culture and direction for Honolulu Hale.

I want to be the independent Mayor who puts Residents First! I want to be the Mayor who lifts all boats!

I don’t have a big ego. I don’t feel the need to self-promote or elevate myself as a “leader”. My door will always be open to all. I will always be respectful and fair to all.

I have zero donations from lobbyists, bankers, rail lobbyists or developers. My only loyalty is to the Residents First. The fact that Mayor Blangiardi has collected over $1.75 Million from bankers, developers, rail lobbyists raises many questions.

What is the most pressing issue facing Oahu residents, and how would you address the problem?

Oahu has an oligarchy that holds the power, money, opportunities and decision-making. Too many decisions are made against local residents’ best interests.

Residents are frustrated with the Disconnect at City Hall. Property taxes and Rents escalated exponentially. Rail costs are out of control. Residents work two to three jobs. Seniors work to survive. Residents cannot save to buy homes. Businesses and communities do not feel safe.

Oahu is being fed with social media narratives that the oligarchy wants us to hear. On the other hand, Oahu is kept in the dark about certain sea-change legislative actions that affect them.

Here are three actions that were hidden from the public:

1. The Mayor’s legislative package to the State Legislature for the past three years, requesting of the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) to be the police, judge, jury, and executioner — non-judicial power of sale – based on fines from DPP. What could possibly go wrong?

2. Everyone is for “affordable” housing. But SB 3202 (does not protect housing for local residents) upends Home Rule and residential communities. This undermines the Oahu General Plan, ordinances, and land-use planning that involved decades of public participation. I was the only mayoral candidate there testify for more public participation from affected communities.

3.City Hall bullies residents too much and has no compassion. The Government should have the mindset to help residents thrive and succeed.

What are the best ways for Honolulu to alleviate its homelessness crisis and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

Change begins with questioning. How many billions of dollars has Oahu received from the federal, state, county and private funding for the past 10 years?

Is Oahu obligated to provide “housing” for every resident who comes here?

What is the definition of a “Hawaii resident”?

How “affordable” is “affordable”?

Short-term “bandage job” or long-term planning for housing?

Why is the “affordable” Kokua Hale building struggling to get renters in Chinatown?

The “Singapore Housing Model” is often quoted by politicians in Hawaii. Singapore has a Central Provident Fund for Education, Health and Housing. All employees pay into this fund. The Singapore government invests this fund and pays positive annual dividends.

Note that Singapore does not have lobbyists or developers or unions as their middleman in its housing agenda.

I’ve been in residential real estate for over 30 years. There are preparations needed for qualifications into homeownership or rentals.

“Putting residents first” also means local building. Financial and real estate industries have first opportunities, not out of state, to help Oahu’s housing needs.

What measures, if any, should city government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals in residential neighborhoods?

Bill 85 & Bill 89 in 2019 pitted neighbors against neighbors. Enforcement is always the city’s Achilles heel. There were so many red-tape conditions that it was confusing. Local kupuna who had bed and breakfast were worried that their property would be taxed as “resort” rates and having to pay more registration fees and so on.

In the meanwhile, DPP authorized the entire Kuilima Estates East and Kuilima Estates West for vacation rentals per administrative approval. The prices escalated immediately pushing local renters out.

Just about everybody knew that Mayor Blangiardi was going to lose the 30-day rental lawsuit filed against the city. The decision by Federal Judge was not surprising.

This vacation rental has ballooned into over 10,000 units. Although the Mayor claims victory, with sending 20 accounts for collection. What became of that?

I personally testified that the city should take care of the “Neighbors from Hell” first and incrementally work with our local residents.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make the Honolulu Police Department more transparent to the public?

We love our HPD and other emergency personnel. We cannot pay them and their families enough for their public service. These warriors put their life on the line for public tranquility and peace for our communities. They deserve gratitude and respect. We want our HPD and other emergency personnel to return home in peace each time they step out of their door.

HPD already has existing good organizational principles: Integrity. Respect. Fairness. We need to completely and consistently adhere to these principles.

We must continue provide them with all the resources and training needed. There can be bad apples in every organization. We must deal fairly and legally with alleged wrongdoing with the Police Commission and SHOPO. We must protect and safeguard the public trust in these institutions. No corruption can be tolerated. Transparency is a given.

Oversight and reform is a constant. We must always assess and improve. We must include constitutional civil rights education. Every one needs to understand that violations of these rights can cost the city millions of dollars from lawsuits.

We must also work with the judiciary side. The revolving door between crime, arrest and release is frustrating the public and HPD to no end.

Additionally, we must always focus on root causes of crime and other unrest for preventative measures. Residents, businesses and visitors deserve a safe environment. We must all work together to ensure a safe, prosperous and thriving Oahu. We can.

Do you support capping the pay of Council members and removing them from process of approving their own pay raises?

As a private citizen, I testified about this Resolution 24-105.

NO. Because an “elected” position is tied to a “hired salaried” city employee rate. There is a fundamental difference between a “Career” City Employee versus an “Elected” person who campaigns for the Public Interest position.

NO. Because the “elected” city council person must be accountable and answer to the public who voted for them. The Salary Commission is temporarily “appointed” by the Mayor/City Council.

Long answer:

Below is the amendment to the City Charter per Resolution 24-105 and approved by the Mayor on June 2024:

“Shall the Revised City Charter provisions relating to the salaries for

Councilmembers be amended to cap any annual increase at no more than five

percent, require that any changes be tied to the average annual salary changes

of city employees in the City’s collective bargaining units, and remove the

Council’s authority to vote on its own raises?”

Resolution 24-105 was a response to overwhelming public protests against the 2023 pay raise of 64%.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s salary increases about $186,432 to $218,256.

Managing Director Mike Formby’s salary increases about $178,759 to $208,759.

Council Chair Tommy Waters’s $76,969 increases to to $194,992. The other City Council will increase to $185,017. ( Augie Tulba, Andria Tupola & Radiant Cordera declined the raise.)

Has the city done enough to reduce the building permit backlog at the city Department of Planning and Permitting? What more could it do? Please explain.

The Mayor says he’s doing transformational improvements. But residents continue to have severe concerns. It’s very hard to buy raw land because it’s very hard to find conventional lenders who will finance land purchases or construction loans. Their biggest obstacles is getting a permit to build. These lenders do not want to hold land/construction forever as time is money.

I currently do not have the privilege to know the insides of this organization. I know everyone is trying. But based on my citizen knowledge, DPP can segregate the work further. Licensed Professional Architects and Engineers who are willing to put their name on the line for their work should be much more appreciated. Other counties on the Mainland provide permit approvals within weeks.

Should the city continue to use Waimanalo Gulch Landfill in Leeward Oahu or find a new location? If you favor a new location, where?

We’ve been talking about this for decades. Oahu is only an island of about 597 square miles. The Koolau and the Waianae mountain ranges take up 50% of our land surface.

It’s now 2024. We’re still lamenting about landfills and kicking the can down the road.

We were talking with Ernie Lau, our Board of Water engineer, recently about the Red Hill Water contamination and our water resources.

Water is life. We need to do much more to protect public health, public drinking water and Oahu’s environment. How many landfills can Oahu duplicate?

We must plan for the next seven generations.

On a personal and community level, we can do more. Every time I go to a city convenience center, I see tons of appliances and I wonder if we can support a cottage industry for more repairs and recycling.

We need to seek federal funds to help us come up with a more serious sustainable plan. Many countries have achieved higher efficiency.

Singapore focuses on recycling and minimizing waste to limit landfill space by incineration at Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plants. Steam from the incineration heat then produces steam that powers turbine-generators to generate electricity. Oahu must act now.

Do you support the continued construction of Honolulu’s rail system to Kakaako? Do you support extending the rail line to Ala Moana?

NO.

NO.

We must CONTROL the Rail costs. Rail started in 2006 at $2.7Billion.

It’s now at $12 Billion and incomplete.

I’m originally from Singapore and I appreciate efficient multimodal transportation.

My trusted friend Natalie Iwasa, CPA and Certified Fraud

Examiner, and I have been participating at City Hall for 20

years. We know the good, the bad and the ugly.

Taxpayers are being fleeced. $500K consultants for HART without

much accountability are unacceptable. HART wanting to hire

another $110,000 PR position to control its image is

unacceptable.

If we do not control these costs, our children will pay for today’s

mistakes.

As mayor, I will invite all stakeholders, including City Council and

HART, back to re-assess this project. INDEPENDENT experts in

related rail industry issues will be invited.

The public will have its say in this critical re-assessment.

How to best contain this out-of-control rail?

Should HART be abolished?

Should Rail Skyline totally be transferred back to the Transportation

Department?

Portions of the Rail route from Middle Street to Ala Moana Center are in the Honolulu Sea Level Rise Inundation Zone. Why is the Mayor ignoring the City’s own Climate Change data?

What other options are available for traffic relief to help affected

residents?

There will be no sacred cows; no tail wagging the dogs. There will

be no hiding behind or blaming the FTA.

Imagine the billions of dollars that Oahu could use for other nice things

when we contain the runaway costs.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime in Honolulu? Should more police surveillance cameras be part of that effort?

I lived in Singapore where you could walk any time of the day and night and not be concerned about safety. Here, women and kupuna are leery of waiting at bus-stops during off-hours. Too many residents are now forced to have locked gates, multi-locks, surveillance cameras, and vicious dogs to feel secure.

I believe in the Broken Windows Theory i.e. the early intervention of minor crimes to prevent further escalation into major crimes. Early interventions will help the perpetrators as well. Government should have the mindset to help perpetrators change course instead of waiting to reaching legal punitive stages. This process is not done overnight. But we must work with the countless wonderful sectors – social services, ecclesiastical, schools, mentoring clubs, community groups, and individuals are already putting their shoulder to the wheel. We can coordinate more. As Mayor, I would be most willing to participate in your neighborhood watch walks.

We must support our families. When parents or grandparents have to work 2-3 jobs to survive, who’s nurturing the children? Some affluent may think it’s not their problem; but gated communities are not immune to crime.

We have to balance surveillance cameras of a “Big Brother” versus Civil Rights. This issue must be discussed thoroughly among the most affected people.

What will be your top priority if elected?

1. Control the runaway rail costs. Cities Rise and Fall through their fiscal management. I’m the only one who can INDEPENDENTLY reassess this. I have ZERO donations from Special Interests. We must control the costs or our children will pay for today’s mistakes.

2. Help with affordable housing and also protecting kamaaina families from being priced out of paradise with a property tax cap for owner-occupants of over 20 years.

3. When we contain the rail costs, Oahu can have much more nice things. Residents don’t have to beg for basic amenities like swimming pools, community centers, restrooms and so forth.

4. I will always put Residents First. Your happiness, prosperity, and welfare matter to me!

It shouldn’t matter if we’re young or old, rich or poor, Democrat or Republican, military or civilian, unionized or not, we all have the same dreams for ourselves and our children. We are all in the same canoe. We can be fair and reasonable in decision-making; we can all win!

​

We all deserve to live in a safe, clean, healthy, and prosperous Hawaiʻi.

Together, let’s plan for the next seven generations.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

It’s an honor and privilege to occupy this Public Office. I don’t have a big

ego. I’m not a bully. I’m always fair. I don’t feel the need to promote

myself as a “leader”.

I recognize that it’s the 10,000.00 hard working employees who operate the

city. A Mayor could go on a long vacation and not be missed.

But a Mayor sets the direction and the culture at City Hall.

I will be the Mayor who is ALWAYS respectful. I want to be the Mayor

who lifts all boats. My door will always be open to YOU. It is all about

YOU.

Women tend to get “dismissed” sometimes. But, my 34-years as a

successful small businesswoman require that I solve challenges and

obstacles promptly. Our industry standard requires 100% consensus

solutions – – with full disclosure, transparency, and fairness with all

affected parties. I’ve worked with billions of dollars through the years.

We respect and keep personal transactions in full confidence.

You have one (1) powerful vote. Let’s vote for ourselves! What’s there to

lose?