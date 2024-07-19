2024 Election: Ernest Caravalho

Name on ballot:

Ernest Caravalho

Running for:

State House – District 28

Political party:

Democrat

Campaign website:

caravalhoforhawaii.com

Current occupation:

EW State of Hawaii DHS

Age:

63

Previous job history:

Aloha Care Health Insurance

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

As a candidate for State House District 28, I bring a diverse and robust background of personal and professional experiences that uniquely qualify me to represent our community effectively. Here are some key aspects of my qualifications:

Early Work Experience: My journey began at age 14 when I took on my first job as a busboy at the Holiday Inn at the airport in Honolulu. Working for two years in this role, I learned the values of hard work, responsibility, and dedication.

Community Leadership: I have a deep commitment to our community, demonstrated through my leadership roles as Chair of Neighborhood 13 Downtown Chinatown and Past President of the Honolulu Chinatown Lions Club. These positions have provided me with firsthand insights into the concerns and needs of our residents.

Organizational Experience: I have served as a former officer of the Free and Accepted Masons (32nd degree), the Knights of Rizal, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. These roles have equipped me with leadership skills and the ability to work collaboratively towards common goals.

Military Service: I proudly served in the United States Air Force and am a veteran. This experience instilled in me a strong sense of duty, discipline, and commitment to service, which I carry into my approach to public service.

Personal Resilience: Having faced and overcome adversity and the struggle for acceptance, I have a personal connection to the challenges many in our community face. This drives my dedication to tackling issues such as crime, homelessness, education, and affordable housing with empathy and determination.

Focus on Key Issues: I am passionate about addressing homelessness through comprehensive support services, advocating for equitable access to education for all students, ensuring financial transparency and government accountability, and fostering strong community relationships.

Endorsements and Support: I have the endorsement of local community organizations and leaders who share my vision for a safer, more inclusive, and prosperous district. Their support underscores my commitment to being a voice for the people.

Together, these experiences and qualifications make me well-equipped to represent State House District 28. I am dedicated to working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for all residents and to bring about the positive change our community deserves.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue facing residents in our district is the dual challenge of crime and homelessness. These interconnected problems significantly impact the safety, well-being, and quality of life of our community members. Here’s how I would address these issues:

Tackling Crime

Strengthening Law Enforcement:

Increase funding and resources for our local police force to ensure they have the tools and training needed to effectively combat crime.

Implement community policing strategies to build trust and cooperation between law enforcement and residents.

Crime Prevention Programs:

Invest in community-based crime prevention programs, including youth engagement initiatives to provide alternatives to criminal activity.

Develop partnerships with local organizations to address root causes of crime, such as poverty and lack of educational opportunities.

Supporting Victims:

Enhance support services for victims of crime, ensuring they have access to the resources and assistance they need to recover and rebuild their lives.

Addressing Homelessness

Comprehensive Support Services:

Expand access to shelters, mental health services, and addiction treatment programs to provide immediate relief and support to those experiencing homelessness.

Create integrated service centers that offer a one-stop solution for housing, healthcare, and social services.

Affordable Housing:

Increase the availability of affordable housing by incentivizing the development of low-cost housing units and repurposing vacant properties.

Implement policies to protect renters and prevent evictions, ensuring that more people can maintain stable housing.

Preventive Measures:

Address the root causes of homelessness, such as unemployment and lack of affordable healthcare, through comprehensive social safety nets and job training programs.

Work with local businesses and organizations to create employment opportunities for homeless individuals, helping them regain independence and stability.

By focusing on these strategies, I am committed to creating a safer and more supportive environment for all residents. My approach combines immediate relief with long-term solutions, aiming to not only reduce crime and homelessness but also to enhance the overall quality of life in our district.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

To help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living, I propose several measures at the state level:

Affordable Housing:

Increase Housing Supply: Encourage the construction of affordable housing units through incentives for developers, streamlined permitting processes, and public-private partnerships.

Protect Renters: Implement stronger renter protections to prevent excessive rent hikes and ensure fair lease terms.

Support Homeownership: Provide down payment assistance programs and low-interest loans to help residents purchase homes.

Tax Relief:

Income Tax Adjustments: Adjust income tax brackets and provide tax credits for low- and middle-income families to reduce their tax burden.

Property Tax Relief: Offer property tax relief for homeowners, particularly seniors and low-income families, to help them stay in their homes.

Cost of Living Adjustments:

Living Wage: Advocate for a higher minimum wage that reflects the true cost of living in Hawaii.

Support for Small Businesses: Offer tax incentives and grants to small businesses to help them thrive and create well-paying jobs.

Energy Costs:

Renewable Energy: Invest in renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and lower energy costs for residents.

Energy Efficiency: Promote energy efficiency programs and rebates for homeowners and businesses to reduce utility bills.

Food Security:

Support Local Agriculture: Increase support for local farmers and food producers to reduce reliance on imported food and lower grocery costs.

Community Gardens: Encourage the development of community gardens and urban farming initiatives to provide fresh, affordable produce to residents.

Healthcare:

Expand Access: Expand access to affordable healthcare services, including preventive care and mental health services.

Healthcare Subsidies: Provide subsidies or sliding scale fees for low-income individuals and families to ensure they can afford necessary medical care.

Transportation:

Public Transit: Invest in improving public transportation infrastructure to make it more reliable and affordable.

Alternative Transportation: Promote the use of bicycles and other alternative transportation methods through safe bike lanes and shared mobility programs.

Education and Workforce Development:

Affordable Education: Increase funding for public education and provide more scholarships and grants for higher education.

Job Training: Develop job training and apprenticeship programs to equip residents with skills for high-paying, in-demand jobs.

By implementing these measures, we can help alleviate the financial burden on Hawaii’s residents and improve their overall quality of life.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

The state Legislature can take several steps to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates:

Regulatory Oversight:

Strengthen regulatory oversight of insurance companies to ensure fair pricing and prevent unjustified rate increases.

Require greater transparency from insurance companies regarding how they determine rates, including detailed reporting on risk assessments and cost factors.

Incentives for Risk Mitigation:

Provide incentives for homeowners and condo associations to implement risk mitigation measures, such as hurricane-resistant improvements, fire safety upgrades, and flood prevention systems.

Offer tax credits or grants to offset the cost of these improvements, encouraging property owners to make their homes more resilient.

Creation of a State Insurance Pool:

Establish a state-sponsored insurance pool or a public option for property insurance to provide more affordable alternatives to private insurance.

This pool could offer lower rates by spreading risk across a larger group and operating without a profit motive.

Promoting Competition:

Encourage more insurance companies to enter the Hawaii market to increase competition and drive down rates.

Streamline the licensing process and reduce barriers to entry for new insurers, ensuring that consumers have more choices.

Legislation on Rate Caps:

Consider enacting legislation that caps the percentage by which property insurance rates can increase annually.

Ensure that any proposed rate hikes are thoroughly reviewed and justified based on actual risk and cost increases.

Education and Advocacy:

Launch educational campaigns to inform homeowners about ways to reduce their insurance premiums through risk mitigation and discounts.

Advocate for federal assistance or subsidies to help offset the impact of rising insurance costs, particularly in areas prone to natural disasters.

Disaster Preparedness and Response:

Invest in state-wide disaster preparedness and response initiatives to reduce overall risk and insurance claims following natural disasters.

Improve infrastructure and community resilience, which can lead to lower insurance premiums over time.

By implementing these measures, the state Legislature can help alleviate the financial burden of rising property insurance rates for Hawaii home and condo owners, ensuring that property insurance remains affordable and accessible.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Yes, Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy can be diversified. Here are several steps the state government can take to support this effort:

1. Promote Local Agriculture:

Incentives for Farmers: Provide tax breaks, grants, and subsidies to support local farmers and encourage sustainable agricultural practices.

Farm-to-Table Programs: Support farm-to-table initiatives that connect local farmers with restaurants, schools, and hospitals to boost the demand for locally grown produce.

Agricultural Innovation: Invest in agricultural research and technology to increase productivity and introduce new crops suitable for Hawaii’s climate.

2. Expand Renewable Energy:

Investment in Renewables: Increase investment in renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and geothermal power to reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels.

Green Jobs: Promote job training programs in the renewable energy sector to create new employment opportunities.

Energy Independence: Encourage public and private sector initiatives aimed at making Hawaii more energy independent.

3. Develop Technology and Innovation:

Tech Hubs: Establish technology hubs and incubators to support startups and attract tech companies.

Partnerships with Universities: Partner with universities and research institutions to foster innovation and commercialization of new technologies.

Digital Infrastructure: Improve digital infrastructure to support remote work and attract tech talent.

4. Support Creative Industries:

Film and Media: Provide tax incentives and support for the film and media industry to make Hawaii an attractive location for production.

Arts and Culture: Invest in local arts and cultural initiatives to promote Hawaii’s unique heritage and attract tourists interested in cultural experiences.

5. Boost Healthcare and Biotechnology:

Medical Tourism: Promote Hawaii as a destination for medical tourism by investing in healthcare facilities and services.

Biotech Research: Support biotech research and development through grants and partnerships with academic institutions.

6. Enhance Education and Workforce Development:

STEM Education: Invest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education to prepare the workforce for high-tech jobs.

Vocational Training: Expand vocational training programs to equip residents with skills needed in diverse industries.

Scholarships and Grants: Provide scholarships and grants for students pursuing careers in high-demand fields.

7. Strengthen Local Manufacturing:

Small Business Support: Offer incentives and support for small businesses and local manufacturers.

Export Assistance: Help local businesses expand their markets beyond Hawaii through export assistance programs.

8. Promote Eco-Tourism:

Sustainable Tourism: Develop and promote eco-tourism and sustainable tourism practices that preserve Hawaii’s natural resources while attracting visitors.

Community-Based Tourism: Support community-based tourism initiatives that provide economic benefits directly to local communities.

By implementing these strategies, Hawaii can reduce its reliance on tourism and build a more resilient, diversified economy that offers a variety of opportunities for its residents.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

To increase affordable housing in Hawaii, I propose a multi-faceted approach:

1. Incentivize Development:

Tax Credits: Offer tax credits to developers building affordable units.

Streamlined Permitting: Simplify the permitting process for affordable housing projects.

2. Utilize State Lands:

Land Leases: Lease state lands to developers at reduced rates for affordable housing.

Public-Private Partnerships: Foster partnerships to develop affordable housing on public land.

3. Zoning Reforms:

Upzoning: Allow higher-density housing in suitable areas, especially near transportation.

Inclusionary Zoning: Require new developments to include a percentage of affordable units.

4. Support Non-Profits:

Funding and Grants: Provide grants to non-profits and community land trusts for affordable housing.

Technical Assistance: Help non-profits navigate regulations and financing.

5. Rental Assistance:

Expand Vouchers: Increase rental assistance programs to help low-income families afford housing.

Consider Rent Control: Implement measures to stabilize rents and prevent excessive increases.

6. Preserve Existing Housing:

Rehabilitation Programs: Fund programs to maintain existing affordable units.

Anti-Displacement Measures: Protect tenants from displacement due to redevelopment.

7. Innovative Solutions:

Accessory Dwelling Units: Promote ADUs through incentives and reduced regulations.

Modular Housing: Encourage modular construction to lower costs.

8. Financial Support for Buyers:

Down Payment Assistance: Offer programs to help first-time buyers with down payments.

Low-Interest Loans: Provide low-interest mortgage assistance.

9. Community Engagement:

Awareness Campaigns: Educate residents on the benefits of affordable housing.

Community Involvement: Engage locals in the planning process.

10. Advocate for Support:

Federal Funding: Lobby for increased federal support for affordable housing.

State Legislation: Enact laws that support affordable housing initiatives.

By implementing these strategies, we can significantly increase the availability of affordable housing in Hawaii.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

I believe the state government should:

Increase Funding: Ensure adequate funding for public schools to support teachers, resources, and facilities.

Support Teacher Development: Invest in ongoing professional development for teachers to enhance their skills and effectiveness.

Improve Accessibility: Advocate for equitable access to quality education for all students, regardless of their background or location.

Strengthen Curriculum: Develop a robust curriculum that prepares students for future careers, including STEM and vocational training.

Community Involvement: Encourage community engagement and partnerships to support schools and enhance student learning experiences.

Focus on Early Education: Invest in early childhood education programs to set a strong foundation for future learning.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

Yes, the state should continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa. A new stadium would not only provide a modern facility for sports and entertainment events but also stimulate local economic growth by attracting visitors and generating jobs. Additionally, it can serve as a community hub for various events, fostering local pride and engagement.

However, the state must not neglect its responsibilities to affordable housing for our people while building the new stadium. It’s essential to balance development projects with the pressing need for affordable housing to ensure that all residents have access to safe and stable living conditions. Ensuring that both initiatives are pursued concurrently will support a thriving community.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Yes, implementing term limits for members of the state Legislature can promote fresh perspectives and encourage new leadership. Term limits help prevent the entrenchment of long-serving politicians, ensuring that diverse voices and ideas can emerge. This can lead to more responsive governance and a greater connection to the community’s evolving needs. However, it’s essential to consider how term limits would impact legislative continuity and institutional knowledge, so a balanced approach is necessary to maintain effective governance while encouraging new representation.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

To make local government more transparent to the public, I propose the following reforms:

Open Data Initiatives: Implement open data policies that allow residents access to government data, budgets, and decision-making processes in real-time.

Regular Public Meetings: Mandate regular public meetings with advance notice and easy access for residents to attend and participate.

Online Transparency Portals: Create user-friendly online portals where citizens can easily find information about government activities, budgets, and upcoming projects.

Enhanced Reporting: Require detailed annual reports that summarize government performance, expenditures, and community impact, making them accessible to the public.

Community Engagement: Foster community engagement through surveys, town halls, and workshops to involve residents in decision-making processes.

Streamlined Communication: Ensure clear communication channels for residents to voice concerns, ask questions, and receive timely responses from government officials.

By implementing these reforms, local government can build trust and encourage greater community involvement.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority if elected will be addressing the critical issues of crime and homelessness in our community. I am committed to implementing effective strategies to enhance public safety and support comprehensive solutions that tackle the root causes of homelessness. This includes advocating for mental health services, addiction support, and affordable housing initiatives. By focusing on these areas, I aim to create a safer, more inclusive environment where all residents can thrive.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I’d like voters to know that I am deeply committed to our community and understand the challenges we face, particularly regarding crime and homelessness. My personal experiences have shaped my dedication to fighting for affordable housing, quality education, and effective crime prevention strategies. As a veteran and involved community leader, I bring a strong sense of integrity and accountability to my campaign. With my background and commitment, I’m ready to work tirelessly to create positive change and ensure that every voice in our district is heard.