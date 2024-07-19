2024 Election: Frankie, McCurley

Name on ballot:

Frankie, McCurley

Running for:

State House – District 40

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

frankiemccurley.com

Current occupation:

Office Administrator

Age:

53

Previous job history:

Administrator/Rate Analyst (HECO), Navy Counselor Chief (Recruiter)

Previous elected office, if any:

Ewa Neighborhood Board 23 (2011-2013)

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I am a dedicated Navy Chief Petty Officer, with sixteen and a half years in the Navy and almost a decade with Hawaiian Electric, who knows how to lead, manage, and use the resources, to accomplish what needs to be done. By working together with my fellow residents of District 40 we can improve our life here on the Ewa plain. I promise to represent my district and the State of Hawaii with integrity in every decision.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most formidable challenge we face is a fracture in fundamental family values and moral education. The alarming surge in juvenile crime throughout the Leeward Coast stands as a stark

testament to this crisis. We need to restore faith and devotion at the heart of our families. We need to work together, drawing strength and wisdom from our Kupuna down through our children. This will afford the building of a stronger, safer, and more resilient community where everyone can find value within themselves and others.

I would partner with the community, churches, and

other non-profits to develop programs that put the power back in the hands of the

family; therefore, returning it to the people where it belongs.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

The recent bill signed into law was a stepping stone in the right direction but there is still much to do. We need lower or even remove all taxes on the necessities. We need to work on bringing higher paying industries to the state, especially here on the Leeward Coast. At the same time we need to improve our educational system so our children can work in the field that pay decent salaries.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

My family and I are also victims of special assessments from our HOA. The Legislature needs to work past partisan biases and move to help the people of Hawaii, that they work for. I am not an expert on the insurance industry but we need to work with the professionals that are and come to a solution. There also needs to be some form of regulation over the HOA to keep them from making rash decisions that are expected to be automatic law because of a contract that was signed decades ago.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Imagine a future where our economy is a dynamic

blend of high-paying sectors such as technology, science-based firms, agriculture, and

entertainment. Tourism will continue to be a crucial part of our economy; we must strive to enhance it further. This vision can only become reality through our community’s

collective efforts.

We must work together to alleviate tax burdens and eliminate regulatory obstacles for our small businesses, particularly on the Leeward coast. By doing so, we can stimulate new growth and innovation. Let’s collaborate to position Hawaii as a bustling business hub, attracting investors who value our cultural diversity, respect our lifestyle, and are excited to explore our resources, including the untapped potential of our oceans.

We have land designated for agricultural use. It’s time we put it to good use. Whether

it’s local entrepreneurs or those from outside the islands, we can attract them to cultivate the land, grow crops, and transform these crops into profitable industries. Let’s prioritize local use first, then look beyond our shores. Together, we can shape Hawaii’s

future. Let’s make it happen!

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

There needs to be full cooperation with the primary developers where a majority of the new construction is truly affordable housing. It is insane that houses that should reasonbly be a median price of around $400,000.00 or $500,000.00 are selling for a million or more.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

We need to improve the Department of Education while at the same time, holding them accountable to how they use that money. We need to have mandatory audits conducted at regular intervals. The State needs to work with the parents and assist where help is needed to teach our children and not indoctrinate them.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

I believe that our students, that choose to stay home for their education, and our community as a whole deserve to have a stadium facility that they can take pride in. I would need to see the data about the most efficient location for a new stadium before agreeing or disagreeing with Halawa remaining being the best home.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Yes, I support the idea of term limits in order to rejuvenate our state government. There are some complexities in moving forward with an efficient bill.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

I am committed to promoting transparency and accountability in government. I believe that the principles of the Sunshine Law, promoting openness in government

proceedings, should be extended to the Legislature. This extension of the Sunshine Law should especially target opening conference committee proceedings so the public can monitor the legislative process and there would be no more closed door activity.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My top priority now is the move to save eveyone, especially those with fixed incomes, from the insurance debacle.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I promise to work hard for my community and my door will always be open. I am ready to get to work for all of you.