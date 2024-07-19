2024 Election: Frederick F. Fogel

Name on ballot:

frederick f fogel

Running for:

State House – District 5

Political party:

libertarian

Campaign website:

none

Current occupation:

retired

Age:

74

Previous job history:

Marine aviator, Hawaii Air Guard aviator, Service Writer – Sandy Brodie’s Motorcycle Shop, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard engineer, Advisor Hawaii State Department of Defense

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

honest

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

employment – reduce governmental regulations

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

reduce taxes, fees and regulations

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

up to them to find insurance that fits their needs

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

yes – reduce regulations on business and agriculture

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

reduce regulations and streamline approval process

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

Pay good teachers more. Help poor ones find another job. Implement a voucher system to give parents more say. Eliminate state DoE in favor of county DoE. Give principals more authority.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

No. Let private enterprise build what they see best. Improve existing stadium at the university.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

Definitely

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

Increase online availability.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Improving the way government serves the people.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I don’t plan on making government a career.