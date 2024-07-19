2024 Election: Gayla Haliniak

Name on ballot:

Gayla Haliniak

Running for:

OHA Molokai Resident Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

Gayla Haliniak FB

Current occupation:

Office of Hawaiian Affairs

Age:

62

Previous job history:

ALU Like Inc.

Previous elected office, if any:

None

Please describe your qualifications to represent the Native Hawaiian community.

10 year term as President of Kalama’ula Homestead Association, Hoolehua Civic Club member, Hale o na Ali’i member, Ahahui Kaahumanu Molokai Chapter VIII, Molokai Wimen’s 0 Professional League, Committee member of Molokai Island Foundation, Member and Deaconess of Ka Hale Laa O Ieruselema Hou church.

What is the most-pressing issue facing Native Hawaiians and how would you address the problem?

It’s our youth. Our youth need to be rooted in the gifts that our kupuna gave us. Too many of them are not kuleana oriented. Too many of them end up in jails, not perpetuating our culture such as, Aloha Aina, the Love for our people and the hope that one day they become leaders who bring solutions and not follow the Western way of political corruption. It is our responsibility, the Malta’s to start grounding then for the future and those who will come after them and those who are not here yet.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii island? Please explain.

I oppose the construction of TNT. This is another form of lost aina to our people. It’s history repeating itself. We need to protect our lands from the pressures of the imperialist which are tactics of the westerners. Our aina is our life and without it we become a dying people. Management should be given to our Native Hawaiian who are established in the knowledge of stewardship.

What do believe is the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands and do you support building residential high-rises there? Please explain.

It’s been over ten plus years that nothing has been done to uplift the Lahui. Opening up facilities to ground our Native peoples. Start start programs to get them job ready, college readiness, programs that build leadership, working in unity and not division.

What role should OHA play in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

It starts in the community. Reach out to the community leaders that work with families and offer programs and resources that they lack especially in rural towns. I know some communities that reach out to OHa for resources and there’s none available.

What role should OHA play in the reshaping of Hawaii’s tourism industry?

None, OHA should concentrate on reshaping Natve Hawaiians, instead of supporting the west way of making millions and selling our culture to tourists.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

The purchase and ownership of lands and property.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Bring the lahui together, and fulfill what is the purpose of OHA was meant for. Apparently,OHA is not fulfilling the obligations of creating new leaders for a new entity to take over a new kingdom for our people. Too much political gaslighting and corruption going on there.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I am a keiki o ka aina. Born and raised on Molokai. I am a fourth generation homesteader and my community knows the history of my family roots. I don’t pretend that I from here. People know me here. I am very passionate for the love of my people and homeland. I am rich in my heritage and culture, I carry my kupuna’s Ike within my heart and soul. Molokai will always be my home till I hala.