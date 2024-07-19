2024 Election: Patrick C. Largey

Name on ballot:

Patrick C. Largey

Running for:

U.S. House – District I

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

Freedom4Hawaii.com

Current occupation:

Head of Maintenance, Kaka’ako 43-story high-rise

Age:

65

Previous job history:

Head of Maintenance at 43-story condo x 8 yrs; Retired US Air Force 23 years01.

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people of Hawaii.

Military Leadership, Management skills, Ethics and Military Code of Conduct, devotion to duty, and my own personal way of getting things done: “People First.” I am troubled by our border invasion and lack of security at our borders and the financial irresponsibility of fighting other nations’ wars on our dime. We cannot afford it.

What will be your top priority if elected?

Secure our US borders, reduce high crime, reduce cost of living, and reduce homelessness. boost our economy, help build stronger HPD.

What can Congress do to help Americans cope with the high cost of living?

Waive the Jones’ Act for one year, allowing competition of other shippers should save us about 20% on all consumables. More ships come in = more competition = more Union jobs = Better Economy right-off-the-bat. Shipping products from Asia to California when their final destination is Hawaii robs us of prospective jobs while adding more shipping costs for goods to be shipped here twice. Make Honolulu a port of entry for ships coming from Asia and the Pacific Rim. My next cost-saving initiative would be to subsidize our local farmers to produce more food, which should lower the cost, create more jobs, and give us fresh, local food, which is Food Security for Hawaii. We can re-evaluate our efforts to save money if, after one year, it works as I expect it will, this change should be made permanent, and should save Lahaina billions of dollars on rebuilding Lahaina.

What actions, if any, should Congress take in regard to regulating access to abortion?

Simple answer: None. This is a State issue.

What can Congress do to help reduce gun violence and mass shootings in America?

Abide by the 2nd Amendment, as written; an armed citizen has a right of self-protection. It’s a proven fact that cities with the strictest gun control have more gun violence. People become victims because they are unable to protect themselves.

What laws should Congress pass to mitigate the effects of sea-level rise and climate change?

Work with scientists, get all the facts and determine the cause, then determine a course of action to mitigate the effects of climate change, pollution, and sea-level rise. I’d say a simple answer would be to plant more trees.

Should the U.S. continue to support Ukraine’s military efforts as it fights the Russian invasion?

We, the United States, gave about $200B to Ukraine to secure their borders. Folks, our US borders are even more dangerous with the ongoing foreign invasion. The simple answer is, Enough is enough! We can’t afford it!

Should the U.S. continue to supply Israel with military aid in its war with Hamas?

I am against supporting endless wars. I believe that we give both Israel and the PLO too much money that we don’t have. Again, I am against endless wars that we, the United States, pays for.

What is your position on the Jones Act, which supporters say protects the U.S. shipping industry, but opponents say inflates shipping prices and therefore costs to Hawaii consumers?

What role, if any, should Congress have in regulating the artificial intelligence industry?

I need to do research on that before I give an answer. This is new technology that must be evaluated for people’s privacy and safety.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I’m reasonable. I use common sense, I confer with colleagues, do my research, I always seek wisdom. I always tend to look at both sides before making decisions like, is it financially feasible? How can we pay for it? I’m a good listener and I’ll listen to my constituents.