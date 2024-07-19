2024 Election: R Kunani Nihipali

Name on ballot:

R Kunani Nihipali

Running for:

OHA Molokai Resident Trustee

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

none

Current occupation:

retired

Age:

74

Previous job history:

Honolulu PD

Previous elected office, if any:

none

Please describe your qualifications to represent the Native Hawaiian community.

Although, my Nihipali Kupuna are from Kalawao Molokai before the Leper Settlement, I grew up in the 1950’s urban and country areas of Honolulu experiencing firsthand, the history of social and economic challenges as a Kanaka Maoli. My whole life has been community service. As a retired police officer, I worked at utilizing that experience writing grants, curriculum, and reports to help organize community activities and projects. As an educator, artist, lecturer, presenter, inventor, board of director, project director, elected delegate, fundraiser, co-creator, vice-chair, I’ve held numerous leadership and supportive roles in political, economic, social and cultural organizations locally, nationally and internationally.

Living on Molokai, I help organize and participate in many community meetings, forums, presentations, workshops and created a Beneficiary awareness Initiative of the 125 Amendments to the HHC Act of 1921. I farm sustenance and sustainable foods; created a contemporary uluniu, coconut grove to restore the culture of ‘ike niu; worked with the Molokai QLCC teaching art to youth of Molokai; participate with the Kupuna Council of the Molokai Heritage Trust to secure Molokai Ranch Lands for our community; through hana lima, I’ve help restore ‘aina momona to our lands and waters; helped to restore traditional health, la’au lapa’au methods and practices with the ‘Aina Pulapula of Mahana, and work to reestablish food and water security and sovereignty on Molokai again.

What is the most-pressing issue facing Native Hawaiians and how would you address the problem?

We need a better understanding of what has led to the systemic economic and social inequalities, historic trauma and the physical, psychological and spiritual dislocation amongst Kanaka Maoli, within the general population of Hawaii. Thirty one years ago, the1993 US Congress Apology Law, Sec.1(4)&(5), guaranteed a process of Reconciliation. Numerous studies, reports, surveys, findings and recommendations by the DOI, DOJ, State government Task Force, are the guidelines to implementing the steps of reconciliation, to make it right, to ho’opono. We need to huliau, and to change our paradigm thinking: we need to think as Beneficiaries and not just Homesteaders; we need to stop living an illusion of reality of acculturation and assimilation of americanism; we need our Kanaka to remember who they were, as well as who they are today; we need to understand that we may be houseless, but not homeless; we need to remind ourselves, as the Host culture, that we are a Native people, not a racial minority; we need to improve public awareness and understanding through cultural rehabilitation values, beliefs, techniques and methods. Only then, can we overcome, these historic social & cultural stigmas of the past and present through a realignment of aspirations towards a better future for all of Hawai’i.

Do you support or oppose the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii island? Please explain.

A’ole. Its been long established in recent demonstrations, history that Mauna is a wahipana & and there are other venues that are less contentious, cheaper to build that can fulfill the needs of those who desire to persist on pursuing a telescope there. There are many issues that thus far the present commission or actions have not resolved & until amiable solutions are resolved, a’ole pono.

What do believe is the best use of OHA’s Kakaako Makai lands and do you support building residential high-rises there? Please explain.

OHA should take a more pro-active position in promoting Native Hawaiian Contemporary Visual Arts Centers like every ethnic/cultural groups have in Hawaii, as there are none for Kanaka anywhere. There are venues and promotions for the Performance Arts, but none for the Visual Arts. There are natural museums, but no space for the ‘living’ Native Hawaiian artists to have workshops, quarters to live in, exhibition or galleries spaces to have and/or ongoing displays whereby visitors can patronize them, like the Southwest Art Festivals, New Zealand and Japan does. The Kaka’ako location would be a venue in line with routes from the Honolulu airport, the City and walking distance from cruise ship docking areas. In addition, there should be open markets for farmed products grown there, fresh fish markets utilizing the boat slips there, have preparation and eateries of Native Foods, such as a poi factory should be reestablished in this area. I support Housing for Kupuna that may want to live in this community as resources to the younger population who will work there, creating sustainable communities, gardening schemes. By improving existing infrastructure, installing alternative energy systems, and having access to necessary resources and support services such as health and or home-care facilities for disabled and elderly this location would be a ‘natural’ for economic community development.

What role should OHA play in helping Native Hawaiians cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

OHA should partner with the DHHL to fulfill its mandate: “to rehabilitate the Native Hawaiian people.” OHA should kokua with native Hawaiian Housing Governmental programs on all levels to fulfill one aspect of the HHC Act’s mandate. In this way OHA can support DHHL to fully embrace and execute its role as outlined in the HHC Act.

OHA, along with DHHL, can effectively reduce houseless-ness by providing housing solutions that includes not only building homes, but also, create sustainable communities, improve existing infrastructure, install alternative energy systems, and have access to necessary resources and support services. OHA should be setting up economic development schemes as in aforementioned question that creates more professional and not just comfort industry service-oriented jobs.

What role should OHA play in the reshaping of Hawaii’s tourism industry?

Based on the recent shift of funding to CNHA, the HTA obviously has not been promoting Hawaii effectively, thus given those resources, only time will tell if that’ll improve. Thus, OHA should take a more pro-active position in promoting Native Hawaiian Contemporary Visual Arts Centers as every ethnic/cultural groups have in Hawaii, but none for Kanaka. There are enough venues and promotions for the Performance Arts, but not the Visual Arts. There are natural museums, but no space for the ‘living’ arts by Native Hawaiian artists so for them to have workshops, exhibition or galleries and ongoing displays whereby tourists can visit, patronize like the Southwest Art Festivals, New Zealand and Japan have. The Kaka”ako area would be a venue for these schemes. The State Foundation of Culture and the Arts, needs to patronize, commission and purchase Native Hawaiian Artist and arts for the State Buildings and venues that had set it up since its inception, but has not been supportive.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make OHA more transparent to the public?

OHA should be subject to no less and no more transparency and accessibility standards than any other public entity. It is important to remember that OHA is a state agency accountable to all the people of Hawaii, as everyone can vote for its trustees. To enhance transparency and accessibility, OHA should adopt best practices in public communication, ensure regular and open meetings, and provide clear, easily accessible information on its activities and finances. By being held to the same ethical standards as other state agencies, OHA can maintain the trust and confidence of the people it represents. This will foster greater trust and engagement with both the Hawaiian community and the broader public.

What will be your top priority if elected?

OHA was created in 1978 by the Hawai’i State constitution, Article 12, Sec.5 and is governed by 9 elected Trustees who are responsible for setting OHA policy and managing the Trust. Initially, we thought that OHA, was a voice for the Native Hawaiian People. In 2006, a Honolulu Advertiser article wrote: “OHA now working toward nationhood”. Recently, in a Civil Beat article, by Peter Apo, April 18, 2023, “OHA abandons commitment to Self-Governance”, thus, “OHA is defaulting on one of its primary reasons it was created in the 1st place.” Til today, OHA has NO Nation Building initiatives or curriculum of Self-Determination and Self-Governance. Self-determination is a fundamental right that acknowledges an inherent economic and political sovereignty of a nation. Self-determination means, having the autonomy to govern our own affairs, preserve and perpetuate our cultural heritage, make decisions that best serve our community, ensuring that we have a rightful place in shaping the future of our homeland. As Beneficiaries of OHA, we aren’t asking for anything more than any host culture would, accountability.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

For 46 years, OHA has never received its mandated 20% fair share of the ceded lands revenues from the Public Lands Trust funds. We must demand that OHA, receives that mandated fair share of revenues. This ongoing shortfall hinders OHA’s ability to fully, effectively and essentially support the Native Hawaiian community as intended. It is crucial for OHA trust obligations, to achieve its mission, that supports the needs and aspirations that promote the well-being of our Native Hawaiian communities. Without this equity, OHA’s ability to fulfill its mandate remains compromised.

We need a better understanding of what has led to the systemic economic and social inequalities, historic trauma and the physical, psychological and spiritual dislocation amongst Kanaka Maoli, within the general population of Hawaii. Thirty one years ago, the1993 US Congress Apology Law, Sec.1(4)&(5), guaranteed a process of Reconciliation. Numerous studies, reports, surveys, findings and recommendations by the DOI, DOJ, State government Task Force, are the guidelines to implementing the steps of reconciliation, to make it right, to ho’opono. We need to huliau, and to change our paradigm thinking: we need to think as Beneficiaries and not just Homesteaders; we need to stop living an illusion of reality of acculturation and assimilation of americanism; we need our Kanaka to remember who they were, as well as who they are today; we need to understand that we may be houseless, but not homeless; we need to remind ourselves, as the Host culture, that we are a Native people, not a racial minority; we need to improve public awareness and understanding through cultural rehabilitation values, beliefs, techniques and methods. Only then, can we overcome, these historic social & cultural stigmas of the past and present through a realignment of aspirations towards a better future for all of Hawai’i.