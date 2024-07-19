2024 Election: Shotaro Dabbs

Name on ballot:

Shotaro Dabbs

Running for:

State Senate – District 12

Political party:

Republican

Campaign website:

www.shotarodabbs.com

Current occupation:

Full time candidate

Age:

25

Previous job history:

I have worked in various industries from food, hospitality, retail and a couple sessions at the Hawaii State Legislature

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the people in your district.

I am a lifelong Waikiki resident deeply connected to our community. Growing up, I faced significant challenges, including my father’s incarceration and our struggle with homelessness. These experiences have given me a unique understanding of the issues many of us face.

I left high school early to support my family and earned my GED, working in various industries, including retail, food, and hospitality, to gain practical experience. This journey provided me with a broad perspective on the economic and social challenges our residents encounter daily.

Working at the Hawaii State Capitol has further equipped me with valuable knowledge and skills. This experience has allowed me to understand the inner workings of our state government and how to effectively advocate for our community.

As someone who has faced the very issues I am pushing to solve, I have the insight and determination to represent our community with empathy and dedication. I am committed to listening to your concerns and advocating for solutions that benefit us all. My life experiences and professional background make me well-qualified to represent the people of our district.

What is the most-pressing issue facing residents in your district and how would you address the problem?

The most pressing issue facing our district is the homelessness crisis. Having experienced the threat of homelessness firsthand within my family, I understand the urgency and complexity of this issue. This is my top priority, and I am committed to bringing effective solutions through new leadership.

To address homelessness, we need to expand mental health services, ensuring that those in need can easily find and receive support. Investing in mobile and public showers will help restore dignity and improve hygiene for our homeless population. Cleanliness is a fundamental aspect of health and self-worth, and we must ensure everyone has access to these basic facilities.

Additionally, we must invest in comprehensive support services, including mental health care and substance abuse treatment, to address the underlying issues that contribute to homelessness. Strengthening these services and ensuring they are easily accessible can make a significant difference in helping individuals regain stability and improve their quality of life.

What would you propose to be done at the state level to help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living?

To help residents cope with Hawaii’s high cost of living, I propose focusing on key areas that will provide immediate relief and long-term benefits.

Firstly, supporting our local economy by strengthening small businesses is essential. Providing grants, tax incentives, and training programs will ensure that local entrepreneurs thrive, keeping money within the state and creating more job opportunities for residents. This will help alleviate the financial burden many families face.

Additionally, investing in workforce development programs is critical. Encouraging lifelong learning and skill upgrading will empower our residents to secure better-paying jobs. This can be achieved through partnerships with educational institutions and industries to provide relevant training that meets the demands of our local job market.

Lastly, diversifying our economy to reduce reliance on tourism is crucial. Supporting local farmers with modern agricultural techniques and financial assistance can boost local food production, reduce dependency on imports, and make local produce more affordable and accessible.

What can the state Legislature do to help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates?

To help Hawaii home and condo owners with rising property insurance rates, the state Legislature could consider establishing a state-backed insurance program and improving transparency within condo associations.

A state-backed insurance program could offer more competitive rates and serve as an alternative to the high costs of private insurance, particularly in high-risk areas. By providing a reliable source of coverage that is less susceptible to market fluctuations, such a program would help stabilize and potentially reduce insurance premiums for homeowners and condo owners. This initiative could provide much-needed financial relief and ensure that residents have access to affordable insurance options.

Improving transparency and accountability within condo associations is also crucial. Requiring detailed disclosures of insurance policies, financial dealings, and meeting records will ensure that condo owners are better informed about their insurance options and the financial health of their associations. Enhanced transparency helps mitigate unexpected cost increases and enables owners to make more informed decisions regarding their properties.

By focusing on these reforms, the state Legislature can provide significant relief to Hawaii’s homeowners and condo owners, addressing the burden of rising insurance premiums and ensuring more stable and affordable housing costs.

Can Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy be diversified, and, if so, what can state government do to support the effort?

Absolutely, Hawaii’s tourism-dependent economy can be diversified, and it’s essential to ensure long-term economic resilience. While tourism will always play a significant role, developing other sectors can reduce our vulnerability to economic fluctuations. The state government can support this diversification through several initiatives.

Supporting small businesses is crucial. Providing financial support through grants and tax incentives can encourage the growth of small businesses in various industries beyond tourism. Additionally, offering training programs to local entrepreneurs can help them develop the necessary skills to succeed in different sectors.

Investing in agriculture is another key area. By supporting local farmers with modern agricultural techniques and financial assistance, the state can boost local food production and reduce dependency on imports. Creating cooperative networks and local food hubs can further enhance this effort.

Expanding technical training programs in high schools and community colleges is another vital component. These programs can provide students with practical skills and career opportunities beyond traditional academic paths. By offering courses in trades such as plumbing, electrical work, and computer programming, we can ensure that students are equipped with valuable skills that are in demand in the job market. This approach prepares students for a wide range of career opportunities and helps meet the needs of our local economy.

What would you propose to help increase affordable housing in Hawaii?

To increase affordable housing in Hawaii, I propose several key initiatives. First, rezoning more land for multi-family and mixed-use housing and streamlining permitting processes will help reduce costs and delays, encouraging development.

Providing tax incentives, grants, and low-interest loans to developers will make affordable housing projects more financially viable. Additionally, investing in infrastructure improvements, such as public transportation and utilities in targeted areas, will support these developments.

Collaborating with non-profit organizations and the private sector through public-private partnerships can leverage additional resources and expertise. Lastly, promoting innovative housing solutions like accessory dwelling units, tiny homes, and modular housing will offer cost-effective alternatives.

What can state government do to better support and improve public education in Hawaii?

To better support and improve public education in Hawaii, the state government should focus on granting teacher autonomy and minimizing standardized testing, providing subsidized housing for educators, and expanding financial literacy programs in high schools.

Granting teachers significant autonomy and minimizing standardized testing can revolutionize our education system. By allowing teachers the freedom to tailor their teaching methods to suit their students’ needs, we can foster creativity and individualized learning. This approach enhances teacher satisfaction and student outcomes by focusing on personalized education rather than standardized tests.

Providing subsidized housing for educators is essential. The high cost of living in Hawaii can deter talented individuals from pursuing or continuing a career in education. By reducing housing costs, we can attract and retain high-quality teachers who are dedicated to improving student outcomes. This initiative not only alleviates financial burdens but also helps ensure our schools are staffed with committed professionals.

Expanding financial literacy programs in high schools will equip students with crucial skills for managing personal finances. Offering courses on budgeting, saving, investing, and understanding credit can prepare students for financial independence and responsible decision-making. This approach ensures that students are better prepared for the financial challenges of adulthood, contributing to a more financially literate and stable community.

Should the state continue to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa? Please explain.

The state should carefully consider the implications of continuing to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium in Halawa.

On one hand, replacing Aloha Stadium could provide significant economic benefits. A modern, multi-purpose stadium can attract major sporting events, concerts, and other large-scale gatherings, boosting local tourism and creating jobs. It can also serve as a hub for community activities and provide a state-of-the-art facility for local sports teams, potentially fostering local talent and community pride.

On the other hand, the state must weigh the financial costs and potential disruptions associated with such a large project. Building a new stadium requires substantial investment, and it is crucial to ensure that the funds are available without compromising other essential services. Additionally, careful planning is needed to minimize construction-related disruptions to the Halawa community and surrounding areas.

Ultimately, the decision to pursue building a replacement for Aloha Stadium should be based on a comprehensive assessment of the potential economic benefits, financial costs, and community impact. Engaging with local residents, businesses, and stakeholders is essential to ensure that the project meets the community’s needs and priorities. If the benefits clearly outweigh the costs and concerns, then moving forward with the project could be a valuable investment in Hawaii’s future.

Should members of the state Legislature have term limits like Honolulu’s mayor and City Council members?

I appreciate the reasoning behind term limits. Long-term legislators bring invaluable knowledge and experience to the table. Their deep familiarity with the legislative process and institutional insights can contribute to more effective governance and well-informed decision-making.

However, there is a risk that incumbents may become too comfortable in their roles, potentially leading to complacency. While term limits could indeed inject fresh perspectives and new ideas into the legislature, there are notable drawbacks. The departure of experienced legislators could create a knowledge gap and disrupt continuity in policy initiatives.

New legislators often face a steep learning curve in understanding the complexities of the legislative process. Without the mentorship of seasoned colleagues, this adjustment period can diminish their effectiveness. Instead of imposing term limits, encouraging current legislators to mentor newcomers might be a more effective approach. This would allow for the introduction of fresh perspectives while retaining the benefits of experience and institutional knowledge.

Striking a balance between new ideas and the value of experience is essential. By fostering mentorship from experienced legislators, we can improve the legislative process and better serve the public interest without the potential negative effects of term limits.

What reforms, if any, would you propose to make local government more transparent to the public?

To make local government more transparent to the public, I propose several key reforms.

Stricter disclosure requirements on lobbying activities are essential. This includes documenting all interactions between legislators and lobbyists, detailing meetings, discussed subjects, and any financial contributions or gifts exchanged. Enhanced transparency in lobbying helps prevent undue influence and promotes accountability.

All legislative resources should be easily accessible on the state Legislature website. Consolidating legislative documents such as bills, amendments, voting records, and internal rules into a single, user-friendly platform with clear formats and search functionalities will enable citizens to find and understand legislative information more easily.

Enhancing government oversight and accountability is crucial. Strengthening the powers and resources of the Hawaii State Auditor, Hawaii Ethics Commission, and the Campaign Spending Commission will ensure thorough audits, ethical conduct, and transparency. Providing these bodies with increased funding and authority will enable them to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

Finally, implementing robust open data policies will ensure that government operations are transparent and accessible. Publishing detailed budgets, spending reports, and contract awards online will allow citizens and third-party organizations to monitor government activities and hold officials accountable.

What will be your top priority if elected?

If elected, my top priority will be addressing the homelessness crisis in Hawaii. This issue is deeply personal to me, as I have experienced homelessness within my own family. Everyone deserves a safe and stable place to call home, and I am committed to making sure that no keiki has to be scared about where their next meal will come from or whether they’ll have a roof over their heads. It is heartbreaking to see people starving and living on the streets in our beautiful state. Ensuring that our children grow up in a secure and supportive environment and that our community members are not left to suffer is essential for the future of Hawaii.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

I want voters to know that my commitment to our community goes beyond politics. My life experiences, from growing up in Waikiki and working full-time from a young age to support my family, have given me a deep understanding of the challenges we face. I’ve seen the impacts of incarceration and homelessness within my own family and witnessed the daily struggles of working people in Hawaii. These experiences drive my dedication to addressing issues like homelessness, public safety, education, and government reform.

I am not just a candidate; I am someone who has lived the struggles that many in our community face. My campaign is about listening to your concerns and finding practical solutions that will make a real difference in our lives. I believe in a collaborative approach, working with you, and for you, to create a Hawaii where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Together, we can work towards making Hawaii the paradise it once was—a place where community, opportunity, and the spirit of aloha are alive and well. Thank you for your support, and let’s build a better future for Hawaii together.