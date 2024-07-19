2024 Election: Zahz Manawapou HewLen

Name on ballot:

Zahz Manawapou HewLen

Running for:

Hawaii county council – District 7

Political party:

No answer submitted

Campaign website:

votezahzhewlen.com

Current occupation:

Owner – Kukui Mauli, Real Estate

Age:

29

Previous job history:

No answer submitted

Previous elected office, if any:

No answer submitted

Please describe your qualifications to represent the voters of your county.

I don’t think any candidate is more or less qualified for public service, we all have different experiences, backgrounds, and knowledge and voters get to decide who resonates with them the most. I can only speak to what sets me apart. I am born and raised in the ahupua’a of Wai’aha in Kailua-Kona and Native Hawaiian. I am an educated, indigenous person with an abundance of experience well in my youth. My connection to this land is one of love for the environment, community, and culture that raised me. As an eagle scout and raised a member of the LDS Church I was brought up in a service-oriented household. Not only am I from here but I’ve also spent seven years of my life in a variety of places around the world working, learning, and exposed to systems that are serving the people and some that aren’t. I am indigenous in way of thought and worldview which is exactly what we need in critical decision-making spaces. The future of public policy and economy is indigenous, based on circularity, connectivity, and relationships. I aim to integrate a holistic approach to public policy that ensures balance within ecological systems, alignment with the culture and values shaped by this land, and innovative solutions using indigenous knowledge within contemporary systems. We need to operate from a place of Aloha.

What is the most pressing issue facing the voters you seek to represent, and how would you address the problem?

We need a champion to secure funding for our most critical infrastructure needs in District 7 and bring balance to the distribution of tax dollars Islandwide. Our wastewater treatment plant fails to meet EPA standards, leaks sewage that threatens our reef, and lacks water recycling capabilities. Our park facilities have been severely neglected, and our roads and intersections are congested and outdated, compromising public safety. Addressing houselessness and the lack of affordable housing is essential, but these issues must be addressed alongside our infrastructure improvements. Investing in infrastructure, the bones of our community, is crucial and will stimulate job creation.

Do you support or oppose the development of the Thirty Meter Telescope? Please explain.

No, I do not support the development. Despite my personal collection of environmental, principle and cultural reasons, I do not support the construction of the TMT project because it has caused significant turmoil within our island community and across Hawaii.

I am disappointed by the division propagated by a foreign entity welcomed by the state without adequate transparency, sufficient coordination and community involvement from the start. The future of astronomy in Hawaii must be transparent and aware of the spaces or resources they impact. Many violations have occurred throughout the historic relationship between the State of Hawaii and Kanaka o iwi who are one and the same with this land.

This turbulent cycle of proceeding without overwhelming consent from our indigenous population needs to end.

What are the best ways for county government to alleviate homelessness on the island and to increase the availability of affordable housing?

Get out of the way. We have incredible organizations and individuals in social services doing the work to serve those in need and its often bureaucracy that stands in the way of progress. These are the people who need to be heard and ensure they have the tools and resources they need to fulfill their missions. In district 7 we have two low-income properties at Kama’aina Hale and Kahalu’u. These options don’t even come close to meeting demand. We have affordable housing in the pipeline, but it is always questionable whether or not they will service the audience who need it the most, our current workforce and residents. We need to put legislation in place that secures service to our target audience and a blueprint of expectations and affordability standards for developers.

What can the county do to help island residents cope with the overall high cost of living in Hawaii?

In Kailua-Kona, housing options are polarized between high-end and low-income, leaving middle-income earners with few choices and high competition.

These hardworking individuals and families typically can’t afford expensive homes or rent and don’t qualify for assistance due to income limits. This leaves a large portion of our population without support. The county can create clear guidelines and expectations when affordable housing projects from the private sector are proposed to ensure the needs of our community are met. I support urgent collaboration between the public and private sectors to address our housing needs. We need affordable housing now. To preserve the Hawaii we know and love we have to retain our people, especially our indigenous population.

How prepared is the county to deal with a major natural disaster and what would you do to improve preparedness and responsiveness?

A lot of work has gone into emergency preparation on the county level. My main concern is keeping our people fed, hydrated, and housed. I would invest in upgrading roads and buildings to withstand natural disasters and provide proper evacuation routes. In district 7 we have an elementary school, Kahakai, that has one access road and entire neighborhoods with one way in or out which is unacceptable. I want to make sure we have adequate medical care and staffing using public and private partnership including the development of a second hospital for Kona. We need to ensure the public is educated and host community forums that inform them of County strategies in case of an emergency. In case of disasters that cause mass housing needs, it should be contractually predetermined as part of the permitting process that short-term rental owners be required to house residents impacted by disaster with tenants financially supported by state and county emergency funds. We need to invest in public gardens and food growth on a household level. Food autonomy is essential and making sure we have a vibrant and diverse agricultural industry on Hawaii Island will keep us fed. We need to build the infrastructure to help us conserve and protect our aquafers from contamination like water recycling, capture during heavy rains, and retention during flooding. Having a recovery plan developed in coordination by multiple agencies is an equally important part of emergency preparedness

What measures, if any, should county government take to regulate short-term vacation rentals?

The key to addressing short-term vacation rentals is enforcement. We have a lot of short-term inventory that is not legal or permitted, ensuring these get registered or end operations is vital to restoring balance between long- and short-term inventory. Although data is not readily available, the economy in Kailua-Kona specifically is heavily dependent on tourism. Before making any further regulations, we need to enforce what is already in place and conduct economic impact studies to determine effects of additional legislation. I want tourism to work for us, not the other way around. Any regulation on short-term rentals needs to be aimed at fostering circularity within the tourism industry to keep the wealth generated by visitors within our communities.

What more needs to be done to reduce crime on Hawaii island?

I intend to collaborate with experts of subject matter on all issues before making any proposals or decisions. We should take the same approach with crime. I will develop partnerships with professionals in our justice system and law enforcement who have first-hand experience in the field. We need studies that provide data and research to support our decisions. We need to bolster the forces tasked with ending the entry of fentanyl on our island. Expanding access to mental health resources and crisis management is essential for prevention. When we have a system that adequately serves its people, we will see a reduction in crime.

What will be your top priority if elected?

My goal is to get Kona on the council agendas! With Aloha, I’ll maintain a collaborative working relationship with state representatives for federal funding, our Mayor, and fellow council members, regardless of personal beliefs, to bring funding to Kona. Once we establish a clear direction, budget, and plan for infrastructure improvements, we can then have a foundation that is pa’a to focus on delivering innovative solutions to community issues that further align with the needs of the people. It all starts with securing funding.

Is there anything more that you would like voters to know about you?

Overall, we do not have to keep doing things the way that we always are. We have people and systems in place that are no longer serving us. I encourage all to vote like your grandchildren depend on it. We can improve transparency and civic engagement. We can ensure our current and future farmers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs have all the resources they need to establish a diverse, circular economy for Hawai’i Island. We can create space for Native Hawaiian voices, preserve culture, and integrate indigenous knowledge within the contemporary systems we have today. We can build gathering places for Kanaka to teach, learn, exchange ideas and evolve in unity. We can properly acknowledge, educate, and account for the history of this land. We cannot lose the identity that makes Hawai’i so unique. Other priorities are advocating for quality education including the expansion of ʻōlelo Hawaii and kaiapuni learning opportunities within District 7, enriching our community with recreation, protecting kupuna, improving animal control, investing in mental and physical health resources, and other factors that contribute to overall quality of life, health, and wellbeing. Every decision I am faced with will be approached with autonomy, independent research, and consulting experts of subject matter (including our kupuna and cultural advisors). Despite our issues, I love Kailua-Kona and I have hope in our community. Please visit votezahzhewlen.com for more information.