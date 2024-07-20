Kauai fire 70% contained, Kokee Road to reopen

Kauai County officials reported that the Kokee fire first reported Thursday night was estimated to be 70% contained as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, with approximately 1,300 acres burned.

Aircraft deployed to assist in battling the blaze suspended operations at nightfall and will resume flights Sunday morning, according to the county. Ground crews, meanwhile, will continue their efforts throughout the night.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are currently threatened.

The voluntary evacuation/shelter-in-place notice for Kokee residents will be lifted with the reopening of Kokee Road to two-way traffic at 7 p.m. Saturday. Waimea Canyon Drive will remain closed in both directions until further notice, the county said.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative re-energized the Kokee circuit as of 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Two poles experienced some damage but will be replaced at a later date, the county said.

A host of county, state, federal and community resources have responded to the fire since its outbreak. They include the Kauai fire and police departments, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement and Division of Forestry and Wildlife, the county Department of Public Works, the Pacific Missile Range Facility, the Lihue Airport Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting squad, Agribusiness Development Corp., Kekaha Agriculture Association, Kauai Emergency Management Agency, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, state Department of Transportation’s Highways Division, Hawaii National Guard, and multiple private contractors.

The Kauai Emergency Operations Center remains partially activated under a unified command.