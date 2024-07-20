Hawaii football star receiver arrested

Wide receiver Steven McBride of the University of Hawaii football team was arrested this morning on an accusation of abuse of a family or household member, Hawaii News Now reported.

According to Honolulu Police Department records, McBride, 22, was arrested at 7 a.m.

UH officials could not be reached immediately for comment tonight.

After playing in 24 games in three seasons at the University of Kansas, McBride transferred to UH last year. He led the Rainbow Warriors with a team-high 1,204 receiving yards on 63 receptions. He scored nine touchdowns.

The Warriors are set to open training camp this week, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday. They open the season against Delaware State on Aug. 24 at the TC Ching Complex.

