HFD rescues hikers from Diamond Head, Makiki trails

The Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter participated in separate hiker rescues today on trails in Diamond Head and Makiki.

A 911 call at 12:41 p.m. reported that a 67-year-old man hiking with others on the Diamond Head Crater Trail suffered a medical condition and was unable continue on his own. HFD responded with six units staffed with 17 personnel. The first unit arrived at 12:49 p.m. and rescuers climbed the trail on foot to search for the hiker while other units secured a landing zone nearby for Air 1, according to HFD.

Rescuers were able to locate the ailing hiker, arriving at his side at 1:04 p.m. A medical assessment was performed and basic life support treatment was administered, HFD said. He was then secured in a rescue basket and carried to the helipad near the top of the trail to be loaded into Air 1, which flew him to the landing zone where his medical care was transferred to an Emergency Medical Services ambulance at 1:15 p.m.

Earlier in the day, HFD received a 911 call at 9:33 a.m. about a 59-year-old man who was injured while hiking with another person on the Makiki Trail. Six units staffed with 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 9:42 a.m. As rescuers made their way up the trail on foot, additional units secured a landing zone nearby for Air 1.

Rescuers reached the hiker at 10:10 a.m. and he was safely airlifted to the landing zone where his medical care was transferred to EMS at 10:50 a.m., HFD said.