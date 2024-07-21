UH football star receiver suspended indefinitely

The University of Hawaii has indefinitely suspended Steven McBride from the football team’s activities following the star wide receiver’s arrest on an accusation of abuse of a household member.

According to Honolulu Police Department records, McBride, 22, was arrested at 7 a.m. Saturday. McBride remained in a police cell as of this morning.

UH head coach Timmy Chang said the coaches were alerted to the arrest on Saturday. “He’s suspended until further notice from team activities,” Chang said.

McBride will remain on scholarship and still will be allowed to attend classes during the suspension.

UH athletic director Craig Angelos said it is “standard protocol in accordance with our university policies to suspend an individual until further notice and see how this plays out through the law-enforcement process, as well as the university’s Title IX process.”

Angelos said when there is an accusation of abuse against a student-athlete “whether it be on campus or off campus, we’re obligated to report it to our Title IX office, and they do their own investigation, also.”

The Rainbow Warriors completed their summer strength/conditioning program on Friday. The Warriors begin reporting to training camp on Monday, with the first practice scheduled for Wednesday morning. They open the season against Delaware State on Aug. 24 at the TC Ching Complex. UH’s fall semester begins on Aug. 26.

After playing in 24 games in three seasons at the University of Kansas, McBride transferred to UH last year. He led the Rainbow Warriors with a team-high 1,204 receiving yards on 63 receptions. He scored nine touchdowns.

--

More UH football coverage