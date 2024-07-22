Woman dies after being found floating face down in ocean in Kailua-Kona

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A 54-year-old died Monday after she was found Sunday floating face down in the ocean off Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona.

The woman, who had recently moved to Hawaii from New Mexico, was pulled to shore by bystanders, who performed CPR until medics arrived to the 75-5600 block of Alii Drive just before 6 p.m. She was taken to Kona Community Hospital and later airlifed to Honolulu in critical condition.

She was pronounced dead at the Queen’s Medical Center on Monday morning.

She remains unidentified, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death and are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Officer Kaimi Andres-Kamakau at (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at Kaimi.Andres-Kamakau@hawaiicounty.gov.

