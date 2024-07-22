Spinach and basil star in this pasta salad

This vibrant green pasta salad gets its color from a combination of spinach and basil, but you can swap the spinach for arugula for a more peppery finish. (Some of us need a little bite in our lives!). The miso in the sauce does a lot of the heavy lifting, imparting a salty, almost Parmesan-like quality. You can eat the salad immediately or chilled for a summer picnic. If making it a day ahead, don’t add the basil garnish and cheese until you’re ready to serve.

Extra-Green Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

• Salt and pepper

• 1 pound short-cut pasta (such as rigatoni, campanelle or fusilli)

• 3 cups/8 ounces sugar snap peas

• 1 cup frozen English peas

• 3 packed cups/3 1/2 ounces baby spinach

• 2 packed cups/1 1/2 ounces basil leaves, plus more for serving

• 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tablespoons white miso

• 1 garlic clove, crushed

• Zest and juice from 1 lemon

• 4 ounces Parmesan (or other firm salty cheese, such as feta or aged Gouda), thinly sliced

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil, then throw in a handful of salt. Add the pasta, give it a stir and cook until al dente. Just before draining, add the snap peas and English peas to the boiling water to barely soften, 20 to 30 seconds. Drain the pasta and peas and rinse lightly with cold water; set aside.

While the pasta water comes to a boil, place the spinach, basil, oil, miso, garlic and lemon zest and juice in a blender. Blend to a bright green purée. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and a few grinds of pepper, then blend again.

Transfer the purée to a large bowl that is big enough to toss all the pasta. Add the pasta and peas and toss until coated. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add the Parmesan and more basil leaves. Toss once more before serving.

Total time: 30 minutes, serves 4-6.