Letter: A not-so-easy answer for affordable Hawaii housing

All this talk about affordable housing is starting to sound like the rail — talk, talk, talk, but nothing except more hardships. There are too many rich people feeding on the housing industry in too many ways.

To fix it, we must eliminate out-of-state ownership. Yes, there would be complications phasing out locals who already self-exiled, but it can be done before the rail gets to Ala Moana. Next, take back land from the landed class. Every time I look out and see perfectly tenable land and ask why not build there, the answer is “that’s Campbell land,” or “that’s Bishop Estate land.” Finally, make the military house their own instead of dumping obscene allowances on their personnel.

But it’s OK, in the coming decades we will all be able to ride the rail and take in the view of the homeless encampments.

Allan Howard

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter