HFD retrieves 2 hikers stuck on Pali Notches Trail

Two hikers were rescued by Honolulu Fire Department crews Sunday after becoming lost on the Pali Notches Trail in Nuuanu.

After receiving a 911 call at 2:48 p.m. about the situation, HFD dispatched five units staffed with 13 personnel, according to a news release. The first unit arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. and secured a landing zone nearby in preparation for a search-and-rescue operation by air.

The hikers had set out on the trail at 6 a.m. and got into trouble when they could no longer continue any farther on their own. Rescue personnel were able to locate the pair and arrived at their side at 3:51 p.m., the release said. A medical assessment confirmed they did not require medical attention and rescuers escorted the hikers to a safe location where they were then airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone at 7:10 p.m.