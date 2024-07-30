Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, July 30, 2024 83° Today's Paper

Top News

Israel claims strike killed top Hezbollah commander in Beirut

By Emily Rose / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:46 p.m.

War in the Middle EastWorld news

REUTERS TV VIA REUTERS Damaged vehicles are seen after an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, in Lebanon, today in this screen grab from a video.

REUTERS TV VIA REUTERS

Damaged vehicles are seen after an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs, in Lebanon, today in this screen grab from a video.

CAIRO >> The Israeli military said late on Tuesday that Israeli Air Force fighter jets have killed Hezbollah’s most senior military commander and head of its strategic unit, Fuad Shukr, also known as “Sayyid Muhsan,” in the Beirut area.

Fuad served as the right-hand man to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and was his adviser for wartime operations, the statement said.

“Fuad Shukr has directed Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel since October 8th,” the statement added, saying he was responsible for the death of 12 children in Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The armed group Hezbollah denied involvement in the attack.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide