Power restored to most of 20,000 customers in Hawaii Kai outage

UPDATE 10:40 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., power has been restored to additional customers in Hawaii Kai, according to Hawaiian Electric in a post on X. Approximately 490 customers remain without power, down from about 20,000 earlier this morning, as crews continue to safely complete repairs.

Hawaiian Electric said this and other outages on Oahu today are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Hawaiian Electric has provided several updates regarding power outages and maintenance activities across Oahu today.

As of 9 a.m. power has been restored to the majority of customers in Hawaii Kai, with approximately 5,270 customers remaining without power, the utility said in a post on X. This and other outages on Oahu today are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, HECO said.

As many as about 20,000 customers in Hawaii Kai were without power at 7:50 a.m. Crews continue to work on repairs.

At around 7:20 a.m. power was restored to all customers in Kaimuki after an earlier outage affecting 1,860 customers.

In Kaneohe, an outage at 7:10 a.m. left 1,720 customers without power. Crews are on-site to address the issue.

Meanwhile, crews will perform maintenance on Halawa Valley Street in Aiea today, causing partial lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Additionally, a helicopter will be flying over Waimanalo for maintenance work today, tomorrow, and on August 2, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with no service disruptions planned for residents.

