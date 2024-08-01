Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Oahu dodges rolling outages after Kahe plant boost, conservation

An aerial view of Hawaiian Electric's Kahe Power Plant on Farrington Highway. Hawaiian Electric avoided rolling outages last night after crews increased generation at the Kahe Power Plant, supported by customer conservation efforts.

An aerial view of Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant on Farrington Highway. Hawaiian Electric avoided rolling outages last night after crews increased generation at the Kahe Power Plant, supported by customer conservation efforts.

Hawaiian Electric avoided rolling outages on Oahu last night after crews increased generation at the Kahe Power Plant, supported by customer conservation efforts.

“We thank our customers for their patience and support during [this] period of tight generation margins,” said Darren Pai, Hawaiian Electric spokesperson. “We’re still monitoring the generation situation, but everyone’s conservation efforts made a significant difference last night.”

The shortfall in generation stemmed from the unexpected loss of the island’s largest independently owned power plant. At around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the 208-megawatt Kalaeloa plant went offline due to a ruptured underground pipe critical to operations, HECO said.

>> RELATED: Oahu power generation drop prompts rolling blackout warnings

As repairs continue, HECO says they are closely monitoring generation capacity and working to bring additional resources online at Kahe and Waiau power plants. The situation remains fluid, and HECO will provide updates on social media.

