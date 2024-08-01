Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tropical Storm Carlotta strengthening in Eastern Pacific

The graphic shows the 5-day forecast track for Tropical Storm Carlotta.

Tropical Storm Carlotta is expected to become a hurricane by tonight or tomorrow, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Fla.

As of 11 a.m., the center of Carlotta was about 510 miles west of Manzanillo, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, and higher gusts.

Carlotta is moving west-northwest at 12 mph, with the motion expected to continue today, followed by a turn toward the west on Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The 5-day forecast currently shows Carlotta weakening back to a tropical storm before reaching the Central Pacific, which is where Hawaii is located.

