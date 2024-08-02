Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Carlotta becomes hurricane in Eastern Pacific

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Hurricane SeasonWeather

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER The 5-day forecast track for Hurricane Carlotta.

The 5-day forecast track for Hurricane Carlotta.

Carlotta strengthened to become a hurricane overnight in the Eastern Pacific.

At 5 a.m. Hawaii time the center of Hurricane Carlotta was located about 455 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and heading west-northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Forecasters expect Carlotta to strengthen over the next day or so while continuing on its current track, gradually slowing down over the next several days. Carlotta should weaken to a post-tropical storm by early next week as it approaches the Central Pacific, they said today.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from Calotta’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles.

