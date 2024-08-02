Recall issued for Diamond Shruumz products

The state Health Department is alerting Hawaii residents of a recall for Diamond Shruumz brand products sold online or at local smoke and vape shops due to reported illnesses.

Prophet Premium Blends of Sana Ana, Calif. has recalled its infused cones, chocolate bars and gummies because of potentially toxic levels of Muscimol.

Muscimol, a chemical found in mushrooms of the genus Amanita, is a potential cause of the symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products, DOH said.

Among reported symptoms in those who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products are agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea, vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension.

Although the products have been recalled, and should no longer be available for sale, they were available online, including to Hawaii, and at retailers that sell hemp products such as CBD, or cannabidiol, or delta-8 THC and smoke and vape products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has provided a list of stores, which include Natural Mystic and Pipeline Smokehop in Honolulu and Hawaiian Holy Smokes in Pearl City.

DOH said most Hawaii stores on the list only received product samples and did not sell the products to the public. Local stores, however, did sell these products over the past year.

There have so far been no reports of illness or adverse events attributed to the recalled products in Hawaii.

As of July 29, there have been 78 illnesses reported from 28 U.S. states, including two potentially associated deaths under investigation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DOH is working to ensure that none of the identified products remain available for sale.

Anyone who has become ill after consuming these products should contact their health care provider immediately or call the Poison Help Line at 1-800-222-1222.

Consumers and retailers with questions may contact Prophet Premium Blends via phone at 1-209-314-0881 on weekdays, or at info@diamondshruumz.com.